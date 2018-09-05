Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
David Beckham's team named Inter Miami, still lacks stadium

Associated Press
NEWS
News
262   //    05 Sep 2018, 16:20 IST
AP Image

LONDON (AP) — David Beckham's Major League Soccer team will be called Inter Miami.

The former Manchester United midfielder wants the club to start playing in 2020 but it lacks a stadium after years trying to find a site in Miami.

The club's full name is "Club Internacional de Futbol Miami."

Beckham says it "celebrates the incredible energy of one of the most exciting cities in the world — one that is diverse, passionate and ambitious — a city that has welcomed me and so many others, so warmly."

But it will be up to Miami voters to decide in a referendum later this year whether back plans for a 25,000-seat stadium on city land now occupied by a golf course.

