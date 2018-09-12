David Luiz loving Chelsea life under 'great' Sarri

Chelsea defender David Luiz.

David Luiz believes Maurizio Sarri's attitude to life, coupled with his footballing philosophy, has helped the Italian make an impressive start at Chelsea.

The former Napoli coach has a 100 per cent record in the Premier League since replacing departed compatriot Antonio Conte at Stamford Bridge.

Centre-back David Luiz fell out of favour under Conte last season but has started all four league fixtures prior to the international break, despite Sarri switching to a back four.

Sarri's positive outlook - and not just in terms of his coaching - have helped to rejuvenate the Blues career of a player who was so pivotal in the title triumph of 2016-17.

"First of all he's a great person, great as a human," the Brazil international said of Sarri in an interview with Chelsea magazine.

"I think his philosophy to live life is already great because he wants to enjoy every day, he wants to be happy and he wanted to take this opportunity to start one more chapter in his life.

"I think that is one of the most important things in life; when you love to do something, when you're happy.

"So, I believe in this philosophy, and then after that he is a great coach. He wants to play with the ball, he wants to play with intensity, to work on the details and to give us all the information he can about the next game and the opponent.

"Every week he tries to make the best plan possible for the exact game and this is great because he is working in the best way for the team, for the collective."

The defender has become accustomed to the expectations that come with playing for a club like Chelsea - but he insists the pressure of having to perform every time you step on the pitch is not necessarily a bad thing.

"Chelsea's a big club with the opportunity to fight every year for titles and there is also pressure to get results quickly," he said. "But it's a good pressure, and I think if you don't feel this pressure you stop being the type of player to play for Chelsea.

"Look at the Champions League in 2012. In one moment of the season, everybody was saying it was the worst for Chelsea in the last 10 years.

"But every single match we went out on the pitch to win, hoping to win, and in the end we won the Champions League, so it was the best year. So we changed our worst year for a long time into the best year in the history of this club. This is amazing."