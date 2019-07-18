×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

David Luiz says Chelsea fans will only be patient for six months in Lampard era

Omnisport
NEWS
News
11   //    18 Jul 2019, 18:36 IST
Frank Lampard - cropped
Frank Lampard faces a tough job at Chelsea

New Chelsea head coach Frank Lampard has been warned by Blues defender David Luiz that fans will only be patient for six months before they begin to expect success.

Chelsea great Lampard has return to the club during the close season, replacing Maurizio Sarri after the Italian moved to Juventus.

Making the transition trickier – in theory – for Lampard and Chelsea is the club's transfer embargo, meaning trust in their academy products is likely to be necessary, particularly given the sale of Eden Hazard to Real Madrid.

Given the circumstances and Lampard's standing among the fans, David Luiz expects the new coach will have an easier bedding-in period than others.

But he also thinks the average Chelsea fan will only bite their lip for half a season if things are not going to plan.

"I think everyone understands the moment and everyone understands to be patient, but in the end everyone wants to win," centre-back Luiz said, according to Football London.

"They are going to be patient in the first six months and then in the last six months [of the season] they want us to win.

"It is going to be like that, we have to think about that and do the best to make them happy.

Advertisement

"If you don't think like that [about winning trophies], then you can't play for Chelsea. The ambition has to be high. Of course, you have many, many fantastic clubs.

"They [other clubs] are working with the managers more than three or four years and they have amazing squads. On the pitch it is up to us to have to show our jobs."

He added: "I think we just lost a big, big name, a legend of the club in Eden Hazard, but we have many players who can do the job."

Tags:
Premier League 2019-20 Chelsea
Advertisement
David Luiz: Lampard can't run anymore, but he is still a leader
RELATED STORY
Opinion: 3 players who will thrive at Chelsea under Frank Lampard 
RELATED STORY
We all believe in his quality - Giroud expects Lampard to be a success at Chelsea
RELATED STORY
Opinion: Should Chelsea let go of Maurizio Sarri and bring in Frank Lampard?
RELATED STORY
How Chelsea could line up next season under Frank Lampard
RELATED STORY
Will Lampard be successful at Chelsea once again?
RELATED STORY
Chelsea: 3 reasons why Frank Lampard is a great appointment for the Blues
RELATED STORY
David Luiz and Chelsea in talks over new deal
RELATED STORY
3 players who will not benefit from Lampard's system at Chelsea 
RELATED STORY
David Luiz in 'love' with 'Sarriball' at Chelsea
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Premier League 2019-20
Matches Points Table
Week 1
10 Aug LIV NOR 12:30 AM Liverpool vs Norwich
10 Aug WES MAN 05:00 PM West Ham vs Manchester City
10 Aug AFC SHE 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Sheffield United
10 Aug BUR SOU 07:30 PM Burnley vs Southampton
10 Aug CRY EVE 07:30 PM Crystal Palace vs Everton
10 Aug WAT BRI 07:30 PM Watford vs Brighton & Hove Albion
10 Aug TOT AST 10:00 PM Tottenham vs Aston Villa
11 Aug LEI WOL 06:30 PM Leicester City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
11 Aug NEW ARS 06:30 PM Newcastle vs Arsenal
11 Aug MAN CHE 09:00 PM Manchester United vs Chelsea
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Intercontinental Cup 2019
Premier League 2019-20
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
Ligue 1
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us