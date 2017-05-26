David Luiz took pay cut to return to Chelsea
Leaving PSG to return to Chelsea was a "risk" for David Luiz, who says he took a pay cut to come back to Stamford Bridge.
David Luiz has revealed he took a pay cut to leave Paris Saint-Germain and return to Chelsea for a second spell at the club.
Eyebrows were raised when Antonio Conte brought the Brazilian defender back to Stamford Bridge on transfer deadline day in August 2016.
But the 30-year-old thrived in the Italian's new look back three system, playing a key role as Chelsea romped to the Premier League title.
Luiz could claim the double in Saturday's FA Cup final against Arsenal, but the centre-back accepts it was a "risk" to go back to Chelsea after a period of domestic dominance in Ligue 1 with PSG.
The countdown is on!#emiratesfacup pic.twitter.com/5h5IRj0Nzg— The Emirates FA Cup (@EmiratesFACup) May 25, 2017
"I don't always like the easy life," Luiz said. "That's why I took a risk and I'm very happy. It was the right decision."
"I love the risk. In your life if you don't take a risk you're not going to taste something new. Not just in your professional life, I think it's every day.
"I cut my salary to come back here. But it's OK. God has given me a lot so I'm very happy with this."
The story of our title-winning season... #ChelseaChampions pic.twitter.com/G2w91CzRBZ— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) May 24, 2017
The trust Conte has placed in Luiz has been richly rewarded and the defender is keen to repay the faith of his manager.
"Conte is a great person, a great character and he's passionate - he loves football," Luiz added. "The day I arrived here we talked together and he tried to explain his philosophy to play football.
"He said to me: 'You are the player I want in my team and to improve my team.' And then I said to him: 'I'm going to work hard for you and for the team.' And that's it."
"I've been working hard a lot since the beginning of my career and to play 10 years consecutively in big clubs is not easy, and I try to give my best every season," Luiz continued.
"Last season was not a good season for Chelsea but this season, we have done great since the beginning – and not just because of me. Because of everybody. Because of the commitment, the desire, the mentality we put on the pitch every day. That's why we deserve it."