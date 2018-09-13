Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
David Silva expects to leave Manchester City in 2020

Omnisport
NEWS
News
211   //    13 Sep 2018, 17:29 IST
silva-cropped
Manchester City star David Silva

Manchester City star David Silva expects to leave the Premier League champions at the end of his contract in 2020 and likes the idea of joining boyhood club Las Palmas.

Silva joined City from Valencia for a reported €29million in 2010 and swiftly established himself as one of the Premier League's most consistent performers.

The 32-year-old has 345 City appearances to his name in all competitions and was an integral part of their three title wins since 2012, securing his place as a club legend.

But the playmaker, who turns 33 in January, thinks the end of his City career is in sight, and that might prove a boost to a club a little closer to Silva's home.

"For City, two more seasons - what's left on my contract," he told BBC Sport when asked how much longer he is likely to continue playing.

"After that, I don't know. It depends how I feel physically and mentally.

"I've always said that I'd like to play for Las Palmas - my local team. But we'll see how things go in two years and take it all from there."

