Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

David Silva pondering international retirement

Omnisport
NEWS
News
284   //    29 Jul 2018, 13:45 IST
silva-cropped
Spain's David Silva

David Silva is pondering bringing his remarkable international career with Spain to a close and plans to seek advice from his Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola.

Silva's exploits with Spain have coincided with the most successful period in the country's history, winning the 2010 World Cup between back-to-back successes in the European Championship.

But, at 32 and coming off the back of a disappointing campaign at Russia 2018 where Spain were eliminated in the last 16 by the hosts, Silva is contemplating concentrating his focuses elsewhere.

And, after his son Mateo's premature birth at the end of 2017 left the newborn fighting for his life, Silva's family have been his primary focus since returning from Russia.

"Since the World Cup I have been concentrating 100 per cent on my son," Silva is quoted as saying by the Mirror.

"I'm returning to Manchester on Sunday and then I will start thinking about football again.

"I honestly don't know whether I will continue playing for Spain. It is something I must decide in the coming days and weeks and when I go back to Manchester.

"At this moment, the only things on my mind are my son, my girlfriend and my family.

"I will talk to other people, maybe I will talk to Pep, but in the end it will be only my decision."

Silva has played 125 times for Spain, making him the sixth most-capped player in their history.

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester City
Omnisport
NEWS
David Silva: The Muggle Magician
RELATED STORY
David Silva and the forgotten, human, side of our heroes
RELATED STORY
Silva credits 'fantastic human' Guardiola for help after...
RELATED STORY
Top 5 highest paid Manchester City players in 2018
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Manchester City can win the Premier League...
RELATED STORY
3 alternatives to Jorginho for Manchester City
RELATED STORY
Three reasons why Manchester City may retain the Premier...
RELATED STORY
Silva loves me more than his girlfriend – Mendy
RELATED STORY
5 clubs renowned for fielding foreign players
RELATED STORY
Guardiola happy with Mahrez and Man City despite loss
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us