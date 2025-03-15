DC United vs Montreal Impact Prediction and Betting Tips | March 15, 2025 

DC United host bottom side Montreal Impact at the Audi Field in the MLS on Saturday, looking to pick up their second win of the 2025 season.

The Eagles began their campaign with a pair of 2-2 draws to Toronto and Chicago Fire before overcoming Sporting Kansas on matchday three for their first victory of the season.

With five points from three games, Troy Lesesne's side are fifth in the Eastern Conference and looking to add momentum to their campaign with another win this weekend.

Montreal, meanwhile, are rock-bottom in the league table, losing every game they have played. The Impact lost 3-2 to Atlanta United in their opening game before losing 1-0 to Minnesota on matchday two. Vancouver Whitecaps piled up more misery on them with a 3-0 humbling as Laurent Courtois' side continued to struggle.

Montreal are the only side in the Eastern Conference to have lost all three games, while Sporting Kansas and LA Galaxy are the other MLS teams in the top flight to share the unwanted distinction.

DC United vs Montreal Impact Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 31 clashes between the two sides before, with both claiming 11 wins each.

Montreal's 4-2 win over DC United in their latest encounter ended a run of four unbeaten games.

The Impact have won two of their last five away games to DC United.

Montreal have lost all three of their MLS games in the new season, while failing to score in their last two.

Sporting Kansas and LA Galaxy are the only other teams to have lost all three MLS matches, besides Montreal.

DC United vs Montreal Impact Prediction

Montreal have flattered to deceive big time this season, as their stats show. DC United are a stronger side on paper but will be wary after their thumping loss to their rivals from Canada in their last encounter. Expect a close match, with the Eagles edging out their struggling visitors.

Prediction: DC 2-1 Montreal

DC United vs Montreal Impact Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: DC

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

