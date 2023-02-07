DC United vs San Jose Earthquakes Prediction and Betting Tips | February 9, 2023

DC United will square off against San Jose Earthquakes at the Coachella Valley Invitational in a pre-season friendly on Thursday (February 9).

DC pulled off an upset 2-1 win against reigning MLS Cup champions Los Angeles FC in their first game of the Coachella Valley Invitational on Monday, thanks to second-half goals from Ted Ku-DiPietro and Christian Benteke.

The Earthquakes, meanwhile, won by the same scoreline against Monterey Bay on Saturday. They have travelled to Palm Springs for their first game of the Coachella Valley Invitational.

DC do not have any other friendlies scheduled till their MLS campaign opener against Toronto later this month. Meanwhile, San Jose will play friendlies against Minnesota United and New York Red Bulls before their campaign opener against Atlanta United.

DC United vs San Jose Earthquakes Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 41 times, with all meetings taking place in the MLS.

They will be meeting for the first time since 2021, when the Earthquakes won 4-1 at home.

San Jose have a narrow 18-15 lead.

Three of their last four meetings have produced over 2.5 goals.

Both DC and San Jose have seen over 2.5 goals in two of their three friendlies in the pre-season.

San Jose are unbeaten in three games, while DC have a win, draw and loss from as many outings.

DC United vs San Jose Earthquakes Prediction

The Black-and-Red picked up their first win of the pre-season in their last outing and will hope to ride their momentum. Manager Wayne Rooney is expected to make some changes to the starting XI as he looks to improve his squad before the MLS gets underway.

The Earthquakes, meanwhile, have enjoyed an unbeaten run in the pre-season and are expected to put in a solid display. With both teams continuing their preparations for the MLS campaign opener, a high-scoring draw could ensue.

Prediction: DC United 2-2 San Jose Earthquakes

DC United vs San Jose Earthquakes Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5

Tip 3: Christian Benteke to score or assist at any time - Yes

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

