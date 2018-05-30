Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
DDA's integrated sports promotion policy approved

Press Trust of India
NEWS
News 30 May 2018, 22:46 IST
New Delhi, May 30 (PTI) An integrated sports promotion policy of DDA was today approved by Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal which includes provision for free coaching camps for self-defence training for girls and women in consultation with city police, the urban body said.

Baijal, also the chairman of the Delhi Development Authority, chaired a meeting of its Sports Management Board (SMB) at the Raj Niwas, during which the decision was taken.

It was also decided that all facilities of DDA sports complexes would be made "disabled-friendly", the DDA said in a statement.

If a person with special needs or old persons require to be accompanied by attendants to visit the facilities, "DDA would not charge from the user, fees for up to two attendants for each such person."

"Free coaching camps would be organised for self-defence training for girls and women in consultation with Delhi Police," it said.

In the meeting, it was also decided that sports facilities would be developed at sectors 8, 17, 19-Ph I, 23-Ph-II at Dwarka; sectors 33 and 34 at Rohini; and Sector A-7 at Narela.

Besides, individuals who have secured first, second and third position (gold, silver or bronze medal) in national and international events would be allowed free utilisation of DDA sports complexes, it was decided.

"Facilities for sports popular among, rural youth like wrestling, boxing, weight lifting, kabaddi, shooting, athletics, archery, etc., would also be provided at some of these sites," the statement said.

Lands which cannot be developed for their intended purpose due to site constraints could be identified for development of sports or recreation facilities, like jogging tracks, yoga sheds, etc., which would allow their public utilisation as well as upgrade these areas and prevent encroachment, it said.

Facilities at all DDA sports complexes during non-peak hours would be utilised for conducting school level competitions/tournaments in various sports activities throughout the year.

"DDA would also approach Sports Authority of India (SAI) for utilisation of its sports infrastructure for organising regional, national and international level tournaments and championships," it added.

Proposals have also been invited from eminent coaches and sports persons to provide coaching in various sports disciplines at DDA sports complexes. Coaches would be selected after evaluation of technical and financial bids, the DDA said.

"Since, many schools do not have playgrounds, coaching agencies would be engaged for utilisation of the facilities by school children from neighbouring schools during non-peak hours," it said.

"Presently 10 per cent coaching for EWS category is mandatory in coaching contracts. The policy was amended for coaches to train more trainees in this category and DDA would pay the coaches share of fees for additional trainees. The DDA would provide kit for the EWS trainees," the statement said

