De Boer: I binge-watched Netflix after Inter sacking

by Omnisport News 29 Jun 2017, 08:38 IST

Crystal Palace manager Frank de Boer

Crystal Palace manager Frank de Boer revealed he binge-watched Netflix after his sacking as Inter coach.

De Boer was in charge of the Serie A giants for less than three months last year, sacked in November 2016.

In a humorous interview shared by the club on Wednesday, the Dutchman said his departure from Inter left him with plenty of time to indulge in TV shows and movies.

"I think when I was sacked by Inter that was the first time I watched Netflix because I had all the time," De Boer said.

"I saw Narcos, some good movies, Sherlock Holmes I saw, so a lot more."

WHO ARE YOU?@FdeBoerofficial tells us his first car, his favourite music, his most famous friend and more! pic.twitter.com/Ije1yVxQDO — Crystal Palace F.C. (@CPFC) June 28, 2017

The Netherlands great also said Google Maps was his favourite app, while having some fun at his twin brother Ronald's expense.

Asked his best mate in football, Frank said it was Ronald, before he was questioned as to who his most famous friend was.

"I have a lot of famous friends..." he said, before adding: "Ronald de Boer."

Frank was appointed as Palace boss earlier this week, signing a three-year deal for his first job since his Inter departure.