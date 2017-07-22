De Bruyne: Don't compare Lukaku to Messi

Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne said Romelu Lukaku is one of the best players in the world after joining Manchester United.

by Omnisport News 22 Jul 2017, 06:13 IST

Romelu Lukaku is no Lionel Messi, but Kevin De Bruyne believes the "awesome" Belgian striker will be a massive success at Manchester United.

Lukaku swapped Everton for Premier League giants United in a £75million deal, and he has already scored two goals in as many matches.

The 24-year-old was on target in United's 2-0 win over De Bruyne's Manchester City at the International Champions Cup on Thursday.

And City star De Bruyne said his countryman is one of the best players in the world.

"He will do very well. Everyone knows what his qualities are and he will do what he has to do," De Bruyne said.

"Obviously he has his way of playing. Don't compare him to a Messi. He's a big physical guy and can be awesome."

Lukaku scored 25 Premier League goals last season as he finished second to Golden Boot winner and Tottenham's Harry Kane.

The former Chelsea striker netted 53 times in the Premier League and 71 in total in all competitions after arriving from Stamford Bridge in 2014.

De Bruyne added: "There's a lot said about these big transfers, people mock him and other players on social media.

"You know it's there but you just can't care about that. You just have to do your job and I think he will score 20-25 goals for United a season and that will speak for itself.

"If you see his ratio of goals, it's incredible. He's one of the best in the world and what is he, 24? You can say that about him at that age."