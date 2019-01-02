×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

De Bruyne faces late fitness test for Liverpool clash - Guardiola

Omnisport
NEWS
News
64   //    02 Jan 2019, 19:35 IST
Kevin De Bruyne
Manchester City star Kevin De Bruyne

Kevin De Bruyne will undergo a late fitness test to see whether he can be fit to face Liverpool, says Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola.

De Bruyne's season has been wrecked by a pair of medial knee ligament injuries but on Boxing Day he made his first start of the 2018-19 Premier League campaign in a defeat to Leicester City.

The Belgium international subsequently missed City's 3-1 win over Southampton that ensured they are seven points behind the league leaders, who visit the Etihad Stadium on Thursday.

City's chances of chasing down Liverpool would be much improved were De Bruyne available, but Guardiola is unsure whether the midfielder will make his squad.

"He trained today but we need to check in the morning," Guardiola said. "He is much better."

Thursday's match is likely to be pivotal in the title race with Liverpool having the chance to stretch their advantage over City to a double-digit lead.

City can narrow the gap to a more manageable four points with victory, though, and Guardiola is determined to stay positive despite Liverpool's form.

"Our reality is clear, we have seven points down, so it will be the second game of the second leg [of the season], a lot of points to play [for]," he told reporters. 

Advertisement

"It's a big opportunity for us to reduce the gap but our focus is the same. Everyone is asking if we lose - if we lose, if we lose. But we are going to try to make our game, win it and fight as far as possible for our chance to win the Premier League.

"Listen, I cannot figure out or imagine what happened in the past will happen in the future. Winning games in the past doesn't mean it will happen in the future. I have the feeling we can beat everybody, but everybody can beat us. We beat them 5-0 here, but last season.

"It's Liverpool my friends, along with [Manchester] United the best team in England in history. Of course they can beat us but of course we can beat them. It is what it is. They're in top form. They are in that moment the best team in Europe with consistency and controlling details but it is a chance for us to reduce the gap.

"Focus on what we can do to win the game. People keep asking what happens if we lose, but what happens if we win? After, we analyse, and three days later the FA Cup, then EFL Cup, then Wolves, and at the end of the season we'll see."

Despite City lagging behind Liverpool due to back-to-back losses against Crystal Palace and Leicester, Guardiola insists he is happy with his side's title defence so far.

"I am so glad, I am delighted, we have a lot of points," he continued. "We dropped some at home we didn't expect against Crystal Palace but they were so precise, three shots on target and three goals.

"But one team has been better, we have to congratulate them. I know what happens when you win with 100 points, nice words from everybody, but how hard it is to come back [and do it again]. But we did it. And I'm delighted with the players, staff, everybody."

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Liverpool Football Manchester City
Omnisport
NEWS
De Bruyne in contention as City regain Mendy for...
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts as Kevin De Bruyne returns to training...
RELATED STORY
Guardiola unsure on De Bruyne fitness for Liverpool showdown
RELATED STORY
Klopp hopes De Bruyne is fit to face Liverpool
RELATED STORY
De Bruyne not worried about Liverpool title challenge
RELATED STORY
3 takeaways from the clash between Liverpool and...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018/19 : 3 reasons for Manchester City's...
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why Manchester City Vs Liverpool is the biggest...
RELATED STORY
Guardiola: Liverpool responsible for averting bus attack...
RELATED STORY
Manchester City v Liverpool: Klopp and Guardiola face off...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 22
12 Jan WES ARS 06:00 PM West Ham vs Arsenal
12 Jan BRI LIV 08:30 PM Brighton & Hove Albion vs Liverpool
12 Jan BUR FUL 08:30 PM Burnley vs Fulham
12 Jan CAR HUD 08:30 PM Cardiff City vs Huddersfield Town
12 Jan CRY WAT 08:30 PM Crystal Palace vs Watford
12 Jan LEI SOU 08:30 PM Leicester City vs Southampton
12 Jan CHE NEW 11:00 PM Chelsea vs Newcastle
13 Jan EVE AFC 07:45 PM Everton vs AFC Bournemouth
13 Jan TOT MAN 10:00 PM Tottenham vs Manchester United
15 Jan MAN WOL 01:30 AM Manchester City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
AFC Asian Cup 2019
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us