×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

De Bruyne in contention to start in Manchester City's clash with Burnley

Omnisport
NEWS
News
37   //    19 Oct 2018, 18:46 IST
de bruyne-cropped
Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne

Kevin De Bruyne is in contention to make his return to Manchester City's starting line-up against Burnley, manager Pep Guardiola has confirmed.

The Belgium midfielder has been sidelined with a knee injury sustained in August but returned to training ahead of City's goalless draw against Liverpool before the international break.

De Bruyne is now in line to face the Clarets at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday, although Guardiola warned he may not be able to play the full 90 minutes.

"Yep [De Bruyne is ready]," Guardiola told a news conference ahead of the Premier League fixture.

"I don't know if he is able to play 90 minutes. He's trained well the last two weeks.

"He's such an important player for us. Whenever a player is out, I like it when they come back - we will be stronger."

There was mixed news elsewhere on the injury front for Guardiola, though, with Fabian Delph available again but Ilkay Gundogan still at least a couple of weeks away from making a comeback after being forced off during City's Champions League win over Hoffenheim.

"Gundogan is not fit and able, Fabian is back in contention," the Spaniard added. 

"I don't know two or three weeks [for Gundogan], I don't know exactly."

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester City
Omnisport
NEWS
Kevin De Bruyne: Chapter One
RELATED STORY
De Bruyne expects to be back for Manchester derby
RELATED STORY
Manchester City vs Burnley: Match preview, predicted XI,...
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts as Kevin De Bruyne returns to training...
RELATED STORY
De Bruyne in contention as City regain Mendy for...
RELATED STORY
De Bruyne rejoins Manchester City training ahead of...
RELATED STORY
5 Manchester City players who must step up in the absence...
RELATED STORY
Klopp hopes De Bruyne is fit to face Liverpool
RELATED STORY
Twitter reactions as Kevin de Bruyne returns to training
RELATED STORY
3 takeaways from the clash between Liverpool and...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 9
Tomorrow CHE MAN 05:00 PM Chelsea vs Manchester United
Tomorrow AFC SOU 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Southampton
Tomorrow CAR FUL 07:30 PM Cardiff City vs Fulham
Tomorrow MAN BUR 07:30 PM Manchester City vs Burnley
Tomorrow NEW BRI 07:30 PM Newcastle vs Brighton & Hove Albion
Tomorrow WES TOT 07:30 PM West Ham vs Tottenham
Tomorrow WOL WAT 07:30 PM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Watford
Tomorrow HUD LIV 10:00 PM Huddersfield Town vs Liverpool
21 Oct EVE CRY 08:30 PM Everton vs Crystal Palace
23 Oct ARS LEI 12:30 AM Arsenal vs Leicester City
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us