De Gea definitely staying at Man United – Mourinho

by Omnisport News 23 Jul 2017, 07:20 IST

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho ruled out selling reported Real Madrid target David de Gea this off-season.

The Spain international almost joined Madrid in August 2015, but signed a fresh four-year deal with United the following month.

However, De Gea is still consistently linked to the European and LaLiga champions.

But Mourinho said there was no way the 26-year-old would be making a move this off-season and he believes the shot-stopper is happy at Old Trafford.

"I can guarantee he's not going this season. That I can," he told a news conference on Saturday.

"And my feeling is that it will be very difficult for him to go. He's a very honest boy, very straight and he was contacted for a long time.

"The club was closed and then we opened because I always had this feeling when a player has a desire to go, I don't like to stop players because in the end you don't get from them what you expect if they want to move and they don't move.

"So we opened it and then they decided to close. I don't think the feeling from him is very, very good.

"I see him really happy and focused and working better than ever so for me 100 per cent he stays with us."

United face Madrid at the International Champions Cup on Sunday.