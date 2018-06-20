Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
De Gea has to bounce back from Ronaldo shocker - Bosnich

He made a huge mistake against Portugal, but the 'world class' David de Gea must recover quickly against Iran, says Mark Bosnich.

Omnisport
NEWS
News 20 Jun 2018, 12:30 IST
4
DaviddeGea - Cropped
Spain goalkeeper David de Gea

Spain's David de Gea must bounce back from his mistake against Portugal, according to former Manchester United goalkeeper Mark Bosnich.

De Gea was at fault for Cristiano Ronaldo's second goal during Friday's thrilling 3-3 draw between the Group B rivals, allowing a relatively tame left-footed effort to squirm from his grasp and into the net.

La Roja take on Iran - the early group leaders after an opening 1-0 win over Morocco - in Kazan on Wednesday and can ill-afford any more errors from the usually reliable United number one.

In his pre-match media conference on Tuesday, Spain boss Fernando Hierro insisted his squad had "no doubts" over De Gea's state of mind and Bosnich, who enjoyed two spells at Old Trafford, says criticism of the Spaniard is to be expected due to the high standards he has set.

"Rightly so. Look, David de Gea is an excellent goalkeeper, he is one of the best goalkeepers in the world, but the other night he made a mistake that was a horrible mistake," Bosnich told Omnisport and Goal.

"That's a goalkeeper's nightmare. He rightly got criticism and he has got to come back from it now.

"Of course he is world class. That's why the spotlight goes more on world-class players and especially goalkeepers. When you do make a mistake, people don't expect that.

"When it is a goalkeeper that no one has heard of before and he makes a mistake then they pretty much brush over it.

"When it is someone like David de Gea, when it is someone like Manuel Neuer or Thibaut Courtois, when they make mistakes people are going to turn around and say hang on a minute? What's going on? It is only human nature."

