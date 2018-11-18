×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

De Gea not lacking confidence, says Spain's Saul

Omnisport
NEWS
News
49   //    18 Nov 2018, 01:18 IST
David de Gea
Spain and Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea

David de Gea is not lacking confidence and remains one of the world's finest goalkeepers, according to Spain team-mate Saul Niguez.

The goalkeeper was criticised for Tin Jedvaj's late Nations League winner for Croatia on Thursday, a 3-2 loss leaving Spain's chances of reaching the finals out of their hands.

De Gea made a single save at the World Cup, where he was guilty of a poor mistake that allowed Cristiano Ronaldo to score in a draw against Portugal, and his international form has not improved since.

The Manchester United goalkeeper has stopped less than half of the shots on target he has faced for Spain since Russia 2018, conceding 13 efforts and only saving 11.

De Gea faces competition for his international place from goalkeepers including Chelsea's Kepa Arrizabalaga, and Saul came out in defence of the United star ahead of a friendly against Bosnia-Herzegovina on Sunday.

"When you put so much criticism on a player, it affects us all," Saul said at a news conference.

"Even if we say, 'No, it is not good for anyone that De Gea receives criticism, they should not be like that'.

"He is one of the best in the world. There may be times when you decide good or bad and for me it is unfair that you blame De Gea.

"I do not think he lacks confidence, he shows a tremendous personality, but what is generated, that negative energy, is not good for anyone. It would be best to change energy and talk about other things.

"If David concedes goals, I do not think it's just his fault, but everyone's, we all have to pay more attention."

Spain will only qualify for the Nations League Finals if England and Croatia draw in their decider at Wembley on Sunday, but they cannot be relegated from League A.

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester United
Omnisport
NEWS
Mourinho 'not confident, not worried' about De Gea...
RELATED STORY
How David De Gea became the World's best goalkeeper
RELATED STORY
Reports: David de Gea hesitating to sign a new contract
RELATED STORY
Opinion: David De Gea definitely needed the Real Madrid...
RELATED STORY
De Gea will extend contract soon, says Mourinho
RELATED STORY
De Gea is the Messi of goalkeepers, says Foster
RELATED STORY
De Gea not thinking about extending Man United contract
RELATED STORY
Reports: David de Gea to sign new Manchester United deal
RELATED STORY
Reports: Manchester United considering shock replacement...
RELATED STORY
Reports: David de Gea reluctant to sign contract extension
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 13
24 Nov BRI LEI 08:30 PM Brighton & Hove Albion vs Leicester City
24 Nov EVE CAR 08:30 PM Everton vs Cardiff City
24 Nov FUL SOU 08:30 PM Fulham vs Southampton
24 Nov MAN CRY 08:30 PM Manchester United vs Crystal Palace
24 Nov WAT LIV 08:30 PM Watford vs Liverpool
24 Nov WES MAN 08:30 PM West Ham vs Manchester City
24 Nov TOT CHE 11:00 PM Tottenham vs Chelsea
25 Nov AFC ARS 07:00 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Arsenal
25 Nov WOL HUD 09:30 PM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Huddersfield Town
27 Nov BUR NEW 01:30 AM Burnley vs Newcastle
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us