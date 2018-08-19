Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

De Gea will extend contract soon, says Mourinho

Omnisport
NEWS
News
317   //    19 Aug 2018, 05:10 IST
David de Gea - cropped
David de Gea of Manchester United

Jose Mourinho expects David de Gea to agree a new deal at Manchester United in the near future.

The Spain international goalkeeper had been a long-term target for Real Madrid, a proposed move to the Santiago Bernabeu having fallen through in 2015.

Los Blancos instead swooped for Thibaut Courtois, the Belgium shot-stopper leaving Chelsea to return to the Spanish capital, where he starred on loan for Atletico Madrid from 2011 to 2014.

Speaking to a news conference ahead of United's Premier League match away to Brighton on Sunday, Mourinho was adamant there is no chance De Gea could still leave Old Trafford.

"The price of De Gea in today's market is zero," he said. 

"He is a Manchester United player, he will sign a new contract as soon as possible, he likes it here and we love him. 

"He wants to stay and we want him to stay, so he is not in the market. And when a player is not in the market his value is zero."

According to Mourinho, De Gea's representative Jorge Mendes, who also looks after the affairs of the United boss, was reluctant to force through a transfer for his client, despite Madrid's apparent interest.

"The agent didn't create a war to try and achieve his objectives, and I must thank him for that," Mourinho said.

"He respected the club and the player, and the player was always happy to stay, so credit to all three parties."

Of De Gea's continuing importance to United, the Portuguese coach said: "I wouldn't swap him for anyone. 

"My goalkeeper is always the best in the world, if you understand what I mean. I used to say that when I was coaching Uniao Leiria, a small club in Portugal. 

"I don't mean to be disrespectful or arrogant and imply that [Thibaut] Courtois or [Bayern Munich's] Manuel Neuer is not good. There are so many good goalkeepers out there but I am happy with mine."

Mourinho has railed against what he perceived to be unfair media treatment of De Gea, who made an uncharacteristic error in Spain's opening 3-3 draw with Portugal at the World Cup.

"All the other guys in the team were protected from criticism because they play for Real Madrid, Barcelona, Atletico Madrid, etc," he said.

"The poor guy who plays for Manchester United was the one the press chose to destroy, but David is stronger than that. 

"He knew perfectly well he was not responsible for Spain being knocked out, he came back normal and by the time we were in the United States he was working as hard as ever."

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester United
Omnisport
NEWS
Reports: David de Gea to sign new Manchester United deal
RELATED STORY
How David De Gea became the World's best goalkeeper
RELATED STORY
10 Manchester United Players whose Contracts Expire in 2019
RELATED STORY
3 Reasons Manchester United will miss Michael Carrick 
RELATED STORY
De Gea will start FA Cup final - Mourinho
RELATED STORY
4 Painful Parallels between Moyes and Mourinho
RELATED STORY
How Liverpool's amazing Alisson is the man to rival De Gea
RELATED STORY
Top Players that could be Free Agents next summer
RELATED STORY
Darmian staying at Manchester United, says Mourinho
RELATED STORY
3 key Manchester United players who will line up against...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us