Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

De Jong confirms Ajax stay after Champions League qualification

Omnisport
NEWS
News
411   //    29 Aug 2018, 18:48 IST
Frenkie de Jong
Ajax midfielder Frenkie de Jong

Barcelona target Frenkie de Jong has confirmed he will not leave Ajax after helping his team qualify for the group stages of the Champions League.

Eredivisie giants Ajax held Dynamo Kiev to a 0-0 draw in Ukraine on Tuesday, ensuring they progressed thanks to their 3-1 home win in the first leg.

De Jong has long been linked with Barcelona, with the LaLiga champions reportedly still keen to strengthen their midfield ahead of Friday's transfer deadline.

But the 21-year-old insisted he is going nowhere after Ajax booked a seat at Europe's table.

"Maybe someday I'll join Barcelona, but not this season," he told NOS. "I'm staying at Ajax. I think it will be a good year.

"I'd love to play with Ajax against Barcelona. Our squad is good and we deserved to reach the group stage. Now we're about to find out what we're capable of in the Champions League.

"It will be my first time [facing those big opponents], but I hope to draw a group with perspective to march on."

Ajax's teenage defender Matthijs de Ligt has also been linked with a move to Camp Nou.

Topics you might be interested in:
Barcelona Football
Omnisport
NEWS
De Jong set for Ajax stay despite Barcelona interest
RELATED STORY
Ajax tell Barcelona not even 'insane' money will buy De...
RELATED STORY
Does this ever stop? - De Jong no clearer on Barcelona...
RELATED STORY
Barcelona Transfer News: Barcelona decide prime transfer...
RELATED STORY
Reports: Barcelona agree deal for Dutch wonder kid as...
RELATED STORY
De Jong in provisional Netherlands squad for Sneijder...
RELATED STORY
3 alternate players that could thrive at Barcelona
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid to swoop for Premier League midfielder,...
RELATED STORY
5 players with the most assists in UEFA Champions League...
RELATED STORY
Barcelona Transfer News: Players want Bayern star, bid...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Featured Matches
29 Aug BAN SRI 03:30 PM Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka
01 Sep LEI LIV 05:00 PM Leicester City vs Liverpool
01 Sep CHE AFC 07:30 PM Chelsea vs AFC Bournemouth
01 Sep WES WOL 07:30 PM West Ham vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
01 Sep EVE HUD 07:30 PM Everton vs Huddersfield Town
01 Sep CRY SOU 07:30 PM Crystal Palace vs Southampton
01 Sep BRI FUL 07:30 PM Brighton & Hove Albion vs Fulham
01 Sep MAN NEW 10:00 PM Manchester City vs Newcastle
01 Sep HAN BOR 12:00 AM Hannover 96 vs Borussia Dortmund
01 Sep STU BAY 10:00 PM Stuttgart vs Bayern München
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Bundesliga 2018-19
Ligue 1
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us