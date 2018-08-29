De Jong confirms Ajax stay after Champions League qualification

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 411 // 29 Aug 2018, 18:48 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Ajax midfielder Frenkie de Jong

Barcelona target Frenkie de Jong has confirmed he will not leave Ajax after helping his team qualify for the group stages of the Champions League.

Eredivisie giants Ajax held Dynamo Kiev to a 0-0 draw in Ukraine on Tuesday, ensuring they progressed thanks to their 3-1 home win in the first leg.

De Jong has long been linked with Barcelona, with the LaLiga champions reportedly still keen to strengthen their midfield ahead of Friday's transfer deadline.

But the 21-year-old insisted he is going nowhere after Ajax booked a seat at Europe's table.

"Maybe someday I'll join Barcelona, but not this season," he told NOS. "I'm staying at Ajax. I think it will be a good year.

"I'd love to play with Ajax against Barcelona. Our squad is good and we deserved to reach the group stage. Now we're about to find out what we're capable of in the Champions League.

"It will be my first time [facing those big opponents], but I hope to draw a group with perspective to march on."

Ajax's teenage defender Matthijs de Ligt has also been linked with a move to Camp Nou.