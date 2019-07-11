×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

De Jong not interested in Xavi, Iniesta comparisons

Omnisport
NEWS
News
9   //    11 Jul 2019, 06:48 IST
FrenkiedeJong - Cropped
Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong

Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong played down comparisons to club greats Xavi and Andres Iniesta.

De Jong, 22, was signed by the LaLiga champions from Ajax in January for a reported €75million, but only made the move at the end of the season.

The Netherlands international has already been compared to Xavi and Iniesta, however, De Jong had no interest in discussing any similarities.

"I don't want to be compared with those players," De Jong told Barca TV.

"It's the perfect club for a midfielder. They hold onto the ball well, they control the play, it suits me perfectly."

De Jong joins Barcelona after a fine season with Ajax, winning a domestic double and reaching the Champions League semi-finals.

Barca were also eliminated in the semis, continuing their wait for a first Champions League crown since 2015.

Discussing his goals for 2019-20, De Jong is eager to be a regular starter for Barca – and he wants to help deliver in Europe.

Advertisement

"I want to start most games. All players want that. I'll work as hard as I can in training to show what I can do in games," he said.

"I like to play attacking football, for it to be attractive and for people to have fun when they come to the stadium.

"Both me and Barca are really keen to win the Champions League this year and I hope that's what happens."

Tags:
Barcelona
Advertisement
de Jong delighted to have completed "dream" move to Barcelona
RELATED STORY
Barcelona switch will not change De Jong
RELATED STORY
Barcelona News: Frenkie de Jong is presented at Barcelona after completing move from Ajax
RELATED STORY
Now my idol is my team-mate – De Jong pinching himself at Messi link-up
RELATED STORY
Lionel Messi News: 'I'm dying to see Messi in training,' remarks Frenkie de Jong
RELATED STORY
LaLiga 2018-19: 3 reasons why Frenkie De Jong could be a massive success with Barcelona
RELATED STORY
De Jong hoping for De Ligt reunion at Barcelona
RELATED STORY
Frenkie de Jong keen to sustain Cruyff traditions at Barcelona
RELATED STORY
Paris Saint-Germain were a good option – De Jong
RELATED STORY
3 FC Barcelona Players Who Will Be Benefited From De Jong's arrival
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us