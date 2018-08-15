Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
De Jong set for Ajax stay despite Barcelona interest

Omnisport
NEWS
News
124   //    15 Aug 2018, 17:30 IST
Frenkie de Jong - cropped
Ajax midfielder Frenkie de Jong.

Barcelona target Frenkie de Jong will stay at Ajax this season unless an "absurd" offer materialises before the end of the transfer window.

The LaLiga champions have been consistently linked with a move for the midfielder, who made 16 starts in the Eredivisie in 2017-18.

De Jong, 21, rubbished recent reports in Spain claiming Ajax would sanction a deal if they fail to qualify for the Champions League.

However, he acknowledged Barca have shown interest and that a change in circumstances was not out of the question.

"Certainly there has been interest from Barcelona... but now the newspapers are inventing things," De Jong told broadcaster Ziggo Sport.

"In principle I will stay, but you never know in football.

"Maybe there will be a club in four days that offers an absurd amount so Ajax says 'go'. You can never predict it, but the chance is a very big chance I will stay at Ajax."

De Jong played 90 minutes as Ajax beat Standard Liege on Tuesday to tee up a Champions League play-off round with Dynamo Kiev.

Barcelona Football
