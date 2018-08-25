Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

De Laurentiis misses me! - Sarri hits back at Napoli president

Omnisport
NEWS
News
1.19K   //    25 Aug 2018, 03:00 IST
Aurelio De Laurentiis
Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis with Maurizio Sarri

Maurizio Sarri has hit back at Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis for criticising his record with the Serie A club.

Sarri led Napoli to second place in Serie A last term with a club-record 91 points, although they could not prevent Juventus from lifting a seventh consecutive Scudetto.

The Italian subsequently left the club to succeed compatriot Antonio Conte at Chelsea, taking star midfielder Jorginho with him to Stamford Bridge.

De Laurentiis has regularly aimed jibes at Sarri since his Napoli departure despite appointing three-time Champions League winner Carlo Ancelotti as his replacement.

"We gave everything to Sarri and in three years we have not won anything," De Laurentiis said on Friday.

But Sarri, whose Chelsea side have maximum points after two Premier League games, responded strongly to his former employer.

"He is talking about me because he is missing me," Sarri told reporters ahead of Sunday's trip to Newcastle United.

Asked if he missed his old boss in return, Sarri replied: "At the moment, no

"We didn't win in Naples, but we had the record number of points for the club, and the second and third best.

"We qualified three times for the Champions League, and it was unusual for Napoli. So I think we did very well.

"Nobody won in Italy except Juventus in the last seven years."

Chelsea are reportedly set to give Willian a new contract, the Brazil international having been linked with Manchester United and Barcelona during the close season.

"Willian is, for us, a very useful player," Sarri added. "I am sure that he will remain here for this season. I hope for the future.

"But a new contract is out of my responsibility. I can tell my opinion to the board, and then the board will decide."

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Chelsea
Omnisport
NEWS
Sarri thanked by Napoli chief De Laurentiis amid...
RELATED STORY
De Laurentiis accuses Sarri of trying to sign whole...
RELATED STORY
Napoli will not be 'pillaged' - De Laurentiis yet to hear...
RELATED STORY
Napoli rejected €100m Koulibaly offer from Premier League...
RELATED STORY
Sarri has run out of time – Napoli chief De Laurentiis
RELATED STORY
Jorginho closing on Chelsea move - De Laurentiis
RELATED STORY
Ranieri backs Sarri to succeed at Chelsea
RELATED STORY
Time and Patience essential ingredients for Sarri to...
RELATED STORY
BREAKING NEWS: Napoli appoint Ancelotti after Sarri...
RELATED STORY
Koulibaly has signed new five-year deal - Napoli chief
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 3
Today WOL MAN 05:00 PM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Manchester City
Today AFC EVE 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Everton
Today ARS WES 07:30 PM Arsenal vs West Ham
Today HUD CAR 07:30 PM Huddersfield Town vs Cardiff City
Today SOU LEI 07:30 PM Southampton vs Leicester City
Today LIV BRI 10:00 PM Liverpool vs Brighton & Hove Albion
Tomorrow WAT CRY 06:00 PM Watford vs Crystal Palace
Tomorrow FUL BUR 08:30 PM Fulham vs Burnley
Tomorrow NEW CHE 08:30 PM Newcastle vs Chelsea
28 Aug MAN TOT 12:30 AM Manchester United vs Tottenham
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Bundesliga 2018-19
Ligue 1
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us