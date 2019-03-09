×
De Ligt 'couldn't care less' about Champions League draw

Omnisport
NEWS
News
309   //    09 Mar 2019, 01:46 IST
Matthijs de Ligt
Ajax captain Matthijs de Ligt

Matthijs de Ligt "couldn't care less" who Ajax draw in the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

Ajax won 4-1 at the Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday to dump out holders Real Madrid in one of the biggest shocks in the recent history of the competition.

The Dutch giants are one of four sides to have already booked their place in the last eight, alongside Porto, Manchester United and Tottenham.

But captain De Ligt is not bothered who the draw pairs Ajax with next, having ended Madrid's three-year European reign in stunning fashion thanks to a 5-3 aggregate triumph.

"We don't even know all teams who go to the next round," the teenage defender told Omnisport. "So we need to see after the draw.

"I couldn't care less. You have to win your own matches. I don't look at who goes through. You look at who you draw and you play against them.

"We knew straight away it was a massive result. We were very happy with this. The best reactions? I got a lot, but I don't know one which was the best. My family, my girlfriend. All the reactions are important for me."

De Ligt has been linked with following team-mate Frenkie de Jong out of Ajax to Barcelona at the end of the season, the midfielder having agreed a deal worth €86million.

And former Netherlands international Rene van der Gijp has suggested De Ligt should join Liverpool to form an all-Dutch partnership with Virgil van Dijk.

"Virgil is a player who has experience in the top leagues," added De Ligt.

"Of course you want to learn from him. It's very useful to play next to him in the Dutch team.

"It could happen [joining Liverpool]. He plays for Liverpool. A nice club.

"But I'm not focused on this. I focus on Ajax. And then I will see where I will end up."

