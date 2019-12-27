De Ligt eyeing 'long' stay at Juventus

Star defender Matthijs de Ligt said he hoped to be at Serie A champions Juventus "for a long time".

De Ligt, 20, joined Juve from Ajax for a fee of €75million in July, signing a five-year deal with the club.

The Netherlands international hopes his stay in Turin is a long one, saying he was proud to be at Juventus.

"I'm very happy in Turin, I hope to stay here for a long time," De Ligt told Juventus TV.

"I was really proud of course, when a big club like Juve want you it's a big honour.

"I always liked Juve as a club and now I'm happy and proud to wear this shirt."

De Ligt has started 12 Serie A games for Juventus, who are level on points with Inter through 17 matches.

The centre-back wants to continue improving and is targeting silverware with the club next year.

"The most important thing of all is always want to learn, grow and become a better player," De Ligt said.

"I want to win as many trophies as possible, we want to achieve important goals. If you play for Juventus you must always try to win everything. And that's what I want to do."