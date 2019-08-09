Deadline Day: Ranking the Premier League 'big six' - which club had the best transfer window?

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 1.06K // 09 Aug 2019, 03:00 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Chelsea defender David Luiz

The transfer window is now closed for Premier League clubs.

It was a contrasting deadline day for the 'big six', with some teams completing multiple deals and others being completely inactive.

We look back at the close season as a whole and assess who had the best window.



6. Liverpool

An uneventful deadline day rounded off a quiet window for the Champions League winners. Goalkeeper Adrian came in to replace Simon Mignolet and teenagers Sepp van den Berg and Harvey Elliott were Liverpool's only other additions. Crucially, though, they retained all their major assets. Still, will they come to regret passing up on the chance to strengthen as they bid to keep pace with champions Manchester City?

5. Manchester United

While offloading the unsettled Romelu Lukaku to Inter for £73million was probably the right call given his recent travails, the lack of a replacement does leave United shorter in the striker department. Harry Maguire was made the world's most-expensive defender in an £80m move from Leicester City, Aaron Wan-Bissaka was brought in to be the first-choice right-back and Daniel James is a promising talent, yet failing to reinforce the midfield could prove costly - even if Paul Pogba stays put.

We have an important announcement to make...



Welcome, @HarryMaguire93 #MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) August 5, 2019

Advertisement

4. Chelsea

A transfer ban hindered the Blues' ability to register new players for 2019-20, but they were able to secure a permanent deal for Mateo Kovacic and can count on Christian Pulisic – who will have big boots to fill after Eden Hazard's exit to Real Madrid – following the end of his loan spell at Borussia Dortmund. Chelsea sent Danny Drinkwater to Burnley on loan until January 6 and allowed David Luiz to depart for Arsenal for £8m on deadline day, with the latter perhaps leaving them overly reliant on Kurt Zouma and Fikayo Tomori for back-up.

3. Manchester City

Pep Guardiola finally found a successor to Fernandinho in Rodri, who arrived from Atletico Madrid. Part-exchanging Danilo to Juventus reduced the fee they had to shell out for the impressive Joao Cancelo, meaning they have undoubtedly improved. Scott Carson and Pedro Porro arrived on deadline day but are unlikely to figure frequently, and they have managed to hold on to Leroy Sane - who will have to undergo surgery on his right knee after sustaining ACL damage in the Community Shield on Sunday - though Bayern Munich have until September 2 to complete a move..

tHaTs NoT rOdRi pic.twitter.com/XCkM26V8bb — Manchester City (@ManCity) July 4, 2019

2. Tottenham

Two of the most exciting additions to the Premier League have come at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, with Tanguy Ndombele arriving for a club-record fee and Giovani Lo Celso coming in on a season-long loan with an option to buy. The deadline-day capture of Ryan Sessegnon for a reported £25m offers options down the left, and it is unlikely Vincent Janssen will be missed after departing for Monterrey. Spurs may have missed out on Philippe Coutinho and Paulo Dybala, but the window has been a success for Mauricio Pochettino's team.

"I think it's the right time for me to come here - an exciting team for me to join."



Watch @RyanSessegnon 's first interview exclusively on the Spurs Official app. #SessegnonSigns #COYS — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) August 8, 2019

1. Arsenal

The Gunners got their headline signing wrapped up long before deadline day with Nicolas Pepe joining from Lille for a club-record £72m fee, while the loan of Dani Ceballos from Madrid is extremely exciting. Gabriel Martinelli will provide back-up in attack, while the defence was strengthened with long-term target Kieran Tierney joining from Celtic for a reported £25m and David Luiz from Chelsea. Arsenal balanced the books by selling Alex Iwobi to Everton in a deal worth up to £34m and managed to get £4.6m for wantaway captain Laurent Koscielny.

"I got told at seven o'clock last night that I had to be at the airport in an hour, so I had to go quickly. I was actually down the park with my friends!"



@kierantierney1 speaks about his transfer and his late-night journey from Glasgow to London



#TimeForTierney — Arsenal (@Arsenal) August 8, 2019