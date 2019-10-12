Debut goal doesn't feel right – Czech hero Ondrasek

Zdenek Ondrasek celebrates his winning goal against England

Zdenek Ondrasek admitted he is still coming to terms with the mind-blowing moment of scoring the winning goal against England in his first international appearance for the Czech Republic.



Debutant Ondrasek, 30, was the hero in Prague as the Czech Republic came from behind to boost their hopes of automatic qualification for Euro 2020 with a 2-1 victory on Friday.

The Czech's moved level with England atop Group A having played an extra game than their star-studded opponents with three rounds remaining.

Ondrasek replaced Patrik Schick after 65 minutes with the game level at 1-1 and the striker could barely believe he had scored the winner against the 2018 World Cup semi-finalists.



"I think it still doesn't feel right, I'm happy that I scored, but I don't feel it," he told UEFA.com.

GET IN!!! FULL-TIME!



Fantastic performance and even better result! 2-1 pic.twitter.com/FPybUblhcp — Czech Football Team (@ceskarepre_eng) October 11, 2019

"It's so big I think my head will explode soon because I played my first game for my country, which I was waiting for so long, and I scored the winning goal against England. I'm so happy it's unbelievable.



"The other guys on the bench said 'score a goal, man'. So after an amazing pass from [Lukas] Masopust I hit it perfectly and I'm so happy It went in."



The Czech Republic finish their qualifying campaign in November with a home game against Kosovo before a trip to Bulgaria in the final round.