Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Sports
  • Cricket
  • Football
  • WWE
  • Kabaddi
  • Badminton
  • Basketball
  • Pro Boxing
  • F1
  • Esports
  • Golf
  • Hockey
  • MMA
  • Running
  • Tennis
  • Poker
  • More
    • Contact Policies Blog GDPR Compliance Affiliate

    Deeply sorry for RCB's forgettable IPL season: Kohli

    Press Trust of India
    NEWS
    News 24 May 2018, 12:26 IST
    44

    New Delhi, May 24 (PTI) India and Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli today said he was "deeply sorry" for RCB's failure to make the ongoing Indian Premier League's knockout stage and vowed to turn things around next season.

    RCB finished third from bottom after losing eight of their 14 matches, let down by a weak bowling attack and inconsistent batting which was heavily reliant on Kohli and A B de Villiers.

    "We could not pull our way and we are not very proud of how the season went for us. (I'm) deeply hurt by how we played... deeply sorry for not living up to the expectations of the fans," Kohli said in a video posted on his Twitter page.

    "Having said that, it is all a part of life and you cannot always get what you want. It's upto the players to understand what to do about this the next season, really want to turn things around next season," he added.

    RCB did show some late spark in the round-robin stage but the turnaround came a little too late for them to have any chance.

    "Next year, we will be putting in more effort," Kohli asserted.

    Kohli is currently sixth in this year's list of top IPL scorers after amassing 548 runs at an average of 54.80 in 14 matches. De Villiers stands ninth in the same list with 480 runs at an average of 53.33

    The Top 5 EPL Goalscorers in Single Season 
    RELATED STORY
    Premier League 2017/18: Amazing Statistics from this season 
    RELATED STORY
    Top 10 matches of the 2017-18 Premier League season
    RELATED STORY
    Pochettino feels sorry for referees amid VAR drama
    RELATED STORY
    Montella 'very sorry' for Sevilla failure
    RELATED STORY
    Juventus XI who played for their rivals
    RELATED STORY
    Jupp Heynckes: The red-faced German who lit up Bayern Munich
    RELATED STORY
    5 clubs renowned for fielding foreign players
    RELATED STORY
    11 players who have played for both Chelsea and...
    RELATED STORY
    5 managers who successfully stopped Cristiano Ronaldo
    RELATED STORY
    Fetching more content...
    Featured Matches
    International Friendlies 2018
    01 Jun SLO NET 12:15 AM
    01 Jun SLO NET 12:15 AM
    01 Jun MOR UKR 01:30 AM
    01 Jun MOR UKR 01:30 AM
    01 Jun EGY COL 05:30 AM
    01 Jun EGY COL 05:30 AM
    01 Jun KOR BOS 04:30 PM
    01 Jun AUS CZE 04:30 PM
    01 Jun GEO MAL 10:30 PM
    UEFA Champions League 2017-18
    Tomorrow REA LIV 12:15 AM
    select leagues:
    Featured Matches
    Premier League 2017/2018
    Primera División 2017/2018
    Bundesliga 2017/2018
    Indian Super League 2017/2018
    I-League 2017/2018
    Serie A 2017/2018
    World Cup 2018 Russia
    UEFA Champions League 2017/2018
    UEFA Europa League 2017/2018
    FA Cup 2017/2018
    League Cup 2017/2018
    Friendlies 2018