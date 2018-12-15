Defending champions Minerva Punjab up against league leaders Chennai City

Chandigarh, Dec 15 (PTI) Defending champions Minerva Punjab will look to carry their winning momentum forward when they take on table toppers Chennai City FC at home in an I-League clash here Sunday.

Minerva, recovering from a poor start, have made a comeback to find themselves in fifth position with 11 points from seven games.

They had a fantastic away victory against Kolkata giants East Bengal in their last outing and Irish strategist Paul Munster will be hoping to sustain that momentum on Sunday, to revive hopes of defending their title.

"We'll stick to our plan. We'll try to play our natural game and churn out the result," said Munster on the eve of the match.

"The aim is all about getting the consistency. We got one chance and took it in the last game. Clean sheets are always great," he added.

The visitors, on the other hand, are in the midst of a super run, having won five of their seven games to remain unbeaten with 17 points.

Singaporean coach Akbar Nawaz has recruited a pack of outstanding Spaniards, who between them have scored 12 of their 16 goals so far.

Nestor Jesus, a left sided attacking midfielder, has been the pick of the team and has probably been the player of the league till now, having scored four goals with an equal number of assists.

To add to that, their Indian players like Romario Jesuraj, Charles Lourdswamy, Ajith Kamraj and others have also been terrific in support.

"The environment at Chennai City has changed all together which got the positive results. It includes the support staff, players. We just want to go there are take all three points," Akbar said.

Chennai have the better head-to-head record, having won two to Minerva's one in their four encounters so far