Defensa y Justicia vs Emelec Prediction  Prediction and Betting Tips | August 8, 2023 

Defensa y Justicia host Emelec in the second leg of the Copa Sudamericana Round of 16t on Tuesday (August 8).

The hosts hold a narrow advantage in the tie following their 2-1 comeback win in the first leg in Guayaquil last week. Bryan Carabali put the Ecuadorian side ahead in the eighth minute.

A late rally from Defensa saw them turn the game around. Nicolas Fernandez leveled the game in the 87th minute before Gaston Togni scored the winner in the first minute of injury time.

Emelec followed up their continental defeat with a goalless draw at Libertad in the Ecuadorian Liga Pro. Defensa qualified to this stage as Group F winners. Emelec, meanwhile, dropped down from the Copa Libertadores and saw off Sporting Cristal 1-0 in the playoff.

The winner of this tie face either Botafogo or Guarani in the quarterfinal.

Defensa y Justicia vs Emelec Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Last week's clash was the first meeting between the two sides.

Five of Defensa's last seven games across competitions have produced at least three goals.

Defensa are unbeaten in 12 home games across competitions, winning nine.

Five of Emelec's last seven away games caross competitions have had more goals in the second half than the first.

Defensa's last eight games across competitions have had higher-scoring second halves than the first.

Three of Emelec's last four games have seen at least one side fail to score.

Defensa y Justicia vs Emelec Prediction

Defensa turned the first leg on its head with two late goals and will look to complete the job Emelec, for their part, have not shown enough consistency to suggest that they can turn the tie around.

Defensa's strong home record gives them an additional edge, so expect the hosts to claim a narrow win and also keep a clean sheet.

Prediction: Defensa 1-0 Emelec

Defensa y Justicia vs Emelec Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Defensa to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No (Three of Emelec's last four games have seen at least one team fail to score.)

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Highest scoring half: Second half (Defensa's last eight games across competitions have had higher-scoring second halves than the first.)