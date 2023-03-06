Defensor Sporting vs Danubio Prediction and Betting Tips | March 8, 2023 

Defensor Sporting and Danubio will square off at the Estadio Luis Franzini in a Copa Sudamericana qualifier on Wednesday (March 8).

The hosts are coming off a comfortable 3-0 win at Montevedio City on Saturday (March 4). Andres Ferrari, Matias Abaldo and Adrian Balboa scored to guide Defennsor to victory.

Danubio, meanwhile, settled for a share of the spoils in a 1-1 draw at Racing Montevedio in the Uruguayan Primera Division. Sebastian Fernandez put them ahead in the 19th minute before Tomas Veron stepped off the bench to level matters in the 68th.

The draw left them in eighth spot in the standings, having garnered six points from five games. Defensor sit in fifth spot with eight points to show for their efforts after five outings.

Both teams will now turn their attention to the continent, where a spot in the group stage of the Copa Sudamericana beckons the winner of the tie.

Defensor Sporting vs Danubio Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 33rd meeting between the two sides, with Defensor leading 12-10.

Their most recent meeting in October 2022 was a 1-1 draw.

Seven of their last ten head-to-head games have produced less than three goals.

Three of Defensor's five league games this term have had goals at both ends.

Four of Danubio's five league games this term have produced less than three goals.

Danubio have won just one league game this term.

Sporting form guide: W-D-W-D-L; Danubio form guide: D-W-L-D-D

Defensor Sporting vs Danubio Prediction

Defensor have started the new season more convincingly than Danubio, with the latter having managed just one win in five league games.

Defensor have home advantage but have conceded five goals in three games played in front of their fans this term. Danubio could take advantage of that, with the visitors having found the back of the net in all but one of their five games this term.

The hosts should claim a narrow victory with goals to be scored at both ends.

Prediction: Defensor 2-1 Danubio

Defensor Sporting vs Danubio Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Defensor to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Highest scoring half: Second half

