Delhi Dynamos: Capital city in search of Silverware

Deepanshu Sharma FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Feature // 29 Sep 2018, 09:17 IST

Football is again the talk of the town as the Hero Indian Super League(ISL) returns with its fifth edition on September 29. The footballing extravaganza will kick off in Kolkata with ATK and Kerala blasters locking horns against each other. Delhi Dynamos FC, the team representing the national capital is gearing up to have its best season of ISL so far in the tournament’s brief history- perhaps going all the way. The thumping home crowd in the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, New Delhi, Dynamos will look to dominate teams in their own backyard as a strong home record often proves crucial at the business end of the tournament.

Delhi Dynamos FC have undergone managerial change over the offseason as Miguel Angel Portugal has given way to former Barcelona youth coach Josep Gombau. The appointment signals the direction that the team attempts to push towards. Similar to the last coach, the current manager, groomed in the Barcelona’s La Masia set up, focuses on possession-oriented football and developing players on such a model with a view to making them ready for the first team. Team Director and owner Rohan Sharma signaled a similar model that the club is trying to emulate from famed European sides such as FC Barcelona, Borussia Dortmund and so on. The club also joined hands with world-renowned Aspire academy to create a residential programme for budding youth players with a view of giving them an environment to grow as a professional footballer.

"Our aim is to score as many goals as we can!" @DelhiDynamos' @GombauJosep spoke about his philosophy and how the young Indian players have impressed him.#LetsFootball #HeroISLMediaDay pic.twitter.com/klG39lbZdk — Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) September 24, 2018

In the transfer market, the team has been shrewd and have sneakily acquired some very good talent. Serbian striker Andrija Kaluderovic has been signed from A-league and the 31-year-old has made good first impressions in the preseason friendlies. Also foreign signings Adria Carmona, defender Gianni Zuiverloon are players of solid European pedigree and Spanish goalkeeper Francisco Dorronsoro looks to be the first choice between the sticks this season for the club. Rene Mihelic and Marcos Tebar are no strangers to the league and will be pulling the strings from the midfield for Delhi Dynamos.

There is no dearth of Indian talent either- Romeo Fernandes, the nimble-footed former FC Goa, and Atletico Paranaense and Dempo winger is a handful down the right-hand side and will feature a lot for the club. Dynamos have managed to rope in seasoned campaigners like Bikramjit Singh (Chennaiyin FC), Siam Hangal (Kerala Blasters), Narayan Das (FC Goa). Goalkeeper Albino Gomes, who spent the i-league season at Aizawl is a more than able deputy to Dorronsoro and is a very good prospect for future. Lallianzuala Chhangte is an explosive left-footed winger who can play on either wing and will surprise plenty this season with his skills. Pritam Kotal, the former Mohun Bagan right back is also a familiar face in the Indian national team setup.

There are plenty of reasons for optimism for the team representing the capital city as they look to lift their first ever Hero Indian Super League title. But more impressive is the long-term vision that the club is looking to implement and the upcoming season will give a glimpse into the progress made by the club so far. Especially, the Indian core of players formed within the squad is what makes Delhi Dynamos one of the contenders for the title.

So far, all the signs point towards the right direction in terms of the long-term objectives that Delhi Dynamos FC is setting for themselves. There is plenty of reasons to be excited about for the fans and they should expect the best from their local team. Football is coming to town and there will be plenty of fireworks, both on and off the field!