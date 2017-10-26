Delhi Dynamos, Rooter join hands to promote fan engagement

by PTI 26 Oct 2017, 17:59 IST

New Delhi, Oct 26 (PTI) With the fourth edition of the Indian Super League (ISL) round the corner, Rooter, a sports fan engagement platform, has joined hands with Delhi Dynamos to expand the team's fan base in North India.

Rooter will be the official fan engagement partner for Delhi Dynamos, the two-time ISL semifinalists. It is Rooter's second with an ISL club.

One of the most exciting teams in the ISL, Delhi Dynamos has seen iconic international players such as Florent Malouda, Bruno Pelissari, Toni Doblas, Gustavo Dos Santos, and the legendary Alessandro Del Piero don its colors.

As its fan engagement partner, Rooter will be reaching out to the Dynamos fans through unique and interactive fan engagement opportunities, giving them even more reasons to cheer.

Being a multi-sport platform, it will also aim to convert fans following other sports into Delhi Dynamos followers specifically and football generally, as well as to augment club revenues by promoting sponsorships.

Commenting on the association, Piyush, Founder and CEO, Rooter said, "Through our association with Delhi Dynamos, we are looking forward to expanding and strengthening the bond between the club and its fans through innovative in-app features such as live match prediction, quizzes, trivia, contests and expert insights.

"With Rooter, Dynamos fans will get a chance to remain virtually connected with their favorite team and like-minded enthusiasts on a platform that guarantees unparalleled engagement and a highly rewarding experience."

Delhi Dynamos FC CEO Ashish Shah said, "As a football club, it is important to keep the fans engaged throughout the course of the season and Delhi Dynamos is glad that Rooter will be helping us in this cause