Delhi Dynamos to have pre-season in Kolkata and Doha

Press Trust of India
NEWS
News
54   //    16 Aug 2018, 18:59 IST

New Delhi, Aug 16 (PTI) Delhi Dynamos FC are set for a month-long pre-season camp in Kolkata and Doha as the two-time semi-finalists begin their preparation for the upcoming Indian Super League season.

The side led by new head coach Josep Gombau will be playing three friendly matches each in Kolkata and Doha, before travelling back to Delhi where they will play a string of friendlies before the start of the new season.

The Indian group of Dynamos has already reached Kolkata and will undergo a week long preparatory camp under assistant coach Mridul Banerjee.

The foreign players will start joining from August 20 onwards.

Six players Vinit Rai, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Nandhakumar Sekar, Sukhadev Patil, Daniel Lahlimpuia and Mohd Sajid Dhot will miss the camp due to commitments with the Indian National Team in the SAFF Camp currently being held in New Delhi.

The side though will see fresh faces join the squad as Amit Tudu, Seiminmang Manchong and Shubham Sarangi will also be a part of the pre-season preparations.

"We wanted to face some good Indian sides in the pre-season to get an idea of how things are shaping up. I want to assess the squad in the Indian conditions to get a better idea of them before we head to Aspire Academy," head coach Josep Gombau said

Press Trust of India
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
Tomorrow CHI JUV 09:30 PM Chievo vs Juventus
