Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Delhi govt sets up committees of experts to select and groom sports talent

PTI
NEWS
News
11   //    20 Sep 2018, 18:07 IST

New Delhi, Sep 20 (PTI) Delhi government has formed two special committees of experts including sportspersons like Olympic medalist Karnam Malleshwari and shooter Gagan Narang that will be responsible for selecting and grooming sports talent in the national capital.

Rajeev Bajaj, managing director of Bajaj Auto Limited, is also among the members, said a government official.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Thursday chaired two important meetings with the special committees of experts to discuss further modalities for implementation of the government's policies to support budding sportspersons in the city.

Sisodia said the problem in sports administration is that the decision making powers are held by those who have had no link with sports in their lives.

The Delhi government recently announced two new policies to promote sportspersons and groom talent in Delhi. It also "substantially" hiked cash awards for sportspersons winning medals in Asian Games.

Under the Play & Progress Scheme', talent in sports at school level, below 14 years, will get Rs two lakh per annum directly from the Delhi government. Students in 14-17 years bracket will get Rs three lakh per annum.

Any student who has studied in Delhi for the past three years is eligible for financial assistance, and such students will also be eligible for specialised training at designated centres, said the official.

The games shortlisted for this scheme are athletics, badminton, swimming, hockey, wrestling, cricket, football, boxing, gymnastics, Kabaddi, basketball, Judo/Karate, table tennis and Baseball. Specialised training for these sportspersons is available at 18 centres in the city including at Chhatrasal stadium, Thyagraj stadium, East Vinod Nagar sports complex, Najafgarh stadium among others.

The 'Mission Excellence' policy is targeted to benefit sportspersons already established in sporting world. The government will provide fund for training and coaching of 100 Delhi based sportspersons under the scheme

PTI
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
3 players injuries never made us see the best of.
RELATED STORY
Lionel Messi and LeBron James: The Messiah and The King
RELATED STORY
Blue moon rising: The remarkable rise of Manchester City...
RELATED STORY
ISL 2018-19: Delhi Dynamos Fixtures, Time and Venue details
RELATED STORY
10 best players to transfer into your current Fantasy...
RELATED STORY
Indian Super League: Top 10 goals from ISL-4
RELATED STORY
Seven greatest managers in the history of the Premier League
RELATED STORY
ISL 2018-19: Jamshedpur FC Fixtures, Time and Venue Details
RELATED STORY
Football Talent Scout: Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund)
RELATED STORY
Spanish club eyes De Jong and other happening from the world
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us