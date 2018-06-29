Delph returns from World Cup for birth of child

England's Fabian Delph

England midfielder Fabian Delph has temporarily returned from the World Cup to attend the birth of his third child.

The 28-year-old played the entirety of England's 1-0 defeat to Belgium on Thursday and also came off the bench for the Three Lions' comfortable 6-1 victory over Panama.

Manchester City's Delph has been given permission by England boss Gareth Southgate to temporarily leave the nation's training camp, though is expected to return ahead of the round-of-16 clash with Colombia on Tuesday.

Delph's wife, Natalie, is due to give birth to the couple's third child on Saturday and Southgate has been aware of the situation ever since the squad first assembled to begin preparations for the tournament.

Last month, Delph spoke about the situation and revealed Southgate's support for his desire to attend the birth of his child.

"Gareth Southgate has been fantastic. There's nothing more important than family to me - family always comes first and always will," Delph said in May.

England's defeat against Belgium meant the Three Lions finished second in Group H behind Roberto Martinez's side, who face Japan on Monday.