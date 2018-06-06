Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
Contact Policies Blog GDPR Compliance Affiliate

Dembele: Griezmann to Barcelona would be exceptional

Barcelona winger and international team-mate Ousmane Dembele said he is excited by Antoine Griezmann's potential arrival.

Omnisport
NEWS
News 06 Jun 2018, 05:21 IST
1.10K
AntoineGriezmann-cropped
France and Atletico Madrid star Antoine Griezmann

Antoine Griezmann would help improve Barcelona, according to Ousmane Dembele, who labelled the proposed move as "exceptional".

Atletico Madrid star Griezmann has been heavily linked with LaLiga champions Barcelona amid his reported €100million release clause.

The 27-year-old France international, who helped Atletico to Europa League glory this season, revealed he will decide his future before the World Cup in Russia.

Barca winger and international team-mate Dembele said he is excited by Griezmann's potential arrival.

"We haven't talked much about this [transfer] with Antoine," Dembele said. "If Antoine comes to Barca, it would be something exceptional.

"He's a great player, a great striker, I think he'll help us be better."

Griezmann – gearing up for the World Cup where France will meet Australia, Peru and Denmark in Group C – scored 29 goals for Atletico in 2017-18.

Dembele, meanwhile, endured a difficult first season at Camp Nou following his big-money arrival from Borussia Dortmund.

Hampered by injury issues, Dembele scored three goals and tallied six assists as Barca won LaLiga.

Reflecting on his maiden campaign, the 21-year-old said: "A first season with many injuries. It's a tough season. I've had a lot of injuries. I had to learn a lot. Despite everything, I still have confidence. The group, the team and the president trust me. We will see what happens in the coming seasons.

"I've made progress in the tactical aspect. But also in defence. I defend much more in Barcelona. Even if we have the ball a lot. It's important not to lose a ball. It's rare for the team to lose the ball. You have to be careful. I have to defend a lot because we are all united."

 

Barcelona Football
Barcelona Transfer News: Emery wants Dembele, Alba speaks...
RELATED STORY
Barcelona set asking price for Ousmane Dembele
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why Barcelona will become unstoppable if they...
RELATED STORY
Barcelona Transfer News: Griezmann snubs Barcelona,...
RELATED STORY
Umtiti: It would be fantastic if Griezmann came to Barca
RELATED STORY
4 reasons why Antoine Griezmann should stay at Atletico...
RELATED STORY
He'll be welcomed – Suarez hints Griezmann will join...
RELATED STORY
Mbappe: Dembele is the world's best young player
RELATED STORY
Barcelona Transfer News: Players want Bayern star, bid...
RELATED STORY
Barcelona v Atletico Madrid: Do Barca really need Griezmann?
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Featured Matches
Intercontinental Cup 2018
Tomorrow IND NEW 08:00 PM
International Friendlies 2018
FT KAZ AZE
3 - 0
09 Jun POL CHI 12:15 AM
09 Jun LAT AZE 08:30 PM
09 Jun HUN AUS 09:00 PM
09 Jun SER BOL 09:30 PM
09 Jun EST MOR 09:30 PM
09 Jun FIN BEL 09:30 PM
09 Jun SWE PER 10:45 PM
09 Jun DEN MEX 11:30 PM
select leagues:
Featured Matches
Intercontinental Cup 2018
Premier League 2017/2018
Primera División 2017/2018
Bundesliga 2017/2018
Indian Super League 2017/2018
I-League 2017/2018
Serie A 2017/2018
World Cup 2018 Russia
UEFA Champions League 2017/2018
UEFA Europa League 2017/2018
FA Cup 2017/2018
League Cup 2017/2018
Friendlies 2018