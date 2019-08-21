×
Dembele is certain to stay at Barcelona – agent

49   //    21 Aug 2019, 06:00 IST
OusmaneDembele - Cropped
Barcelona attacker Ousmane Dembele

Ousmane Dembele is certain to remain with Barcelona despite interest from elsewhere, according to his agent.

Dembele, 22, has been linked with a move away from the LaLiga champions amid reports he could be included in a deal that would see Barca sign Neymar from Paris Saint-Germain.

However, the France attacker's agent, Moussa Sissoko, said Dembele would stay at Barcelona.

"Evolving in a club as prestigious and ambitious as FC Barcelona involves a competition that will advance and sublimate any player," Sissoko said in a widely reported statement on Tuesday.

"In any case, it is the point of view rooted in Ousmane's mind. He is Barcelona and he will remain 1,000 per cent with the firm desire to honour the colours of the club."

Dembele is set to miss five weeks for Barcelona – who suffered a 1-0 loss to Athletic Bilbao on Friday – after straining his left hamstring.

Injuries hampered Dembele's first season at the club after a €105million move from Borussia Dortmund in August 2017, while he scored 14 goals in 42 games in 2018-19.

However, Dembele is still hungry to deliver for Barcelona despite his injury woes, his agent said.

"I wanted to clarify firmly and definitively the situation of Ousmane Dembele. He does not plan to leave FC Barcelona for a moment," Sissoko said.

"This is the course of action fixed for several months now and no element is or will be likely to cause us to deviate. Ousmane feels perfectly well within the club and he remains in his determination to impose himself in the long term.

"Despite the solicitations of several great European clubs, Ousmane is convinced to be in the heart of the largest of them and everything is there to make it flourish.

"Ousmane is aware of what he has to do on a daily basis to make his Barcelona adventure a complete success. Unfortunately, his injury temporarily stops him in his motivation to make a great and beautiful season, symbolised by its anticipated recovery of a week.

"But this has no impact on his thirst for success and he is confident to return as soon as possible."

