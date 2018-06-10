Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Denmark 2 Mexico 0: Poulsen beauty awakes goal-shy attack

Denmark are heading into the World Cup on a high after their difficulties in front of goal were ended by Yussuf Poulsen against Mexico.

Omnisport
NEWS
News 10 Jun 2018, 01:27 IST
119
YussufPoulsen - cropped
Yussuf Poulsen in action against Mexico

Yussuf Poulsen's stunning strike awoke Denmark's goal-shy attack from its slumber to inspire a 2-0 defeat of Mexico in their final World Cup warm-up match.

Denmark struggled to find the net after thrashing Republic of Ireland 5-1 in the qualifying play-offs and looked set for a third consecutive goalless draw in Brondby.

But after toiling in front of goal, Poulsen bent a glorious 71st-minute effort into the top-left corner to lift the mood, before Christian Eriksen netted a quickfire second.

The result will be a boost for Denmark ahead of their World Cup opener against Peru next Saturday, while Mexico face the even more daunting task of defending champions Germany the day after.

Denmark started brightly and Nicolai Jorgensen glanced an early header wide before seeing a close-range effort blocked by Guillermo Ochoa, who soon denied new Borussia Dortmund signing Thomas Delaney.

However, Mexico, led by the dazzling Jesus Manuel Corona on the left, built some momentum and tested Kasper Schmeichel through Hector Herrera's strike.

Schmeichel saved again when Oribe Peralta volleyed on target, but Denmark regained a measure of control with the impactful half-time introductions of Martin Braithwaite and Kasper Dolberg.

Braithwaite centred for his fellow substitute to stab wide, before twice failing to beat Ochoa from a tight angle on the left.

It looked like Denmark would be frustrated once again until Poulsen cut inside from the left and lifted a gorgeous curler over Ochoa and into the net.

That was the lift the home side needed, with Eriksen bursting through on the right three minutes later to hammer a low finish past the goalkeeper and seal a fine win.

