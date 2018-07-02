Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Denmark's William Kvist retires from national team

Associated Press
NEWS
News
02 Jul 2018
AP Image

COPEHNAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Denmark midfielder William Kvist says he is retiring from the national team.

Kvist punctured a lung and broke two ribs in the Danes' World Cup-opening win against Peru. He was forced to go back to Denmark for treatment and tests but later returned to the team.

He played in 81 games for the national team, scoring two goals. He announced his decision on his Facebook page, writing, "thank you for many good years."

Kvist formerly played for Fulham and Stuttgart and will continue his club career with Copenhagen. He told Denmark's public broadcaster he had hoped to play in every game for the Danes in the World Cup, but "nevertheless, I still feel that I have won something by getting back to the team."

Denmark was eliminated by Croatia in a penalty shootout on Sunday night. Another Denmark midfielder, Michael Krohn-Dehli, also announced after the game that it would be his last for the national team.

