Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Denmark scrambles together new squad, coach amid pay dispute

Associated Press
NEWS
News
76   //    04 Sep 2018, 23:26 IST
AP Image

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Denmark patched together a new squad and an interim coach on Tuesday to fulfil the national team's obligations for upcoming matches against Slovakia and Wales amid a pay dispute involving its best players.

Former Denmark midfielder John Jensen will take charge for the friendly with Slovakia on Wednesday in Trnava, the Danish Football Association (DBU) said. Denmark coach Age Hareide has reportedly returned to his native Norway.

The names of the players were published later Tuesday by the Slovak Football Association, and they come from the country's lower leagues. Danish media report some futsal players may also be summoned.

Slovakia coach Jan Kozak said: "What's the point of traveling here with a team like that? From the sport's point of view we won't get anything from the game."

The Slovak FA said its own national team has been harmed by the dispute. It said Denmark promised to field the best possible team, and complained the replacement team contained "the players from lower-tier competitions."

The Slovaks say they have asked UEFA to deal with the case and confer "adequate consequences."

Meanwhile, the Slovaks have dropped ticket prices for the match to 1 euro ($1.15).

Negotiations collapsed between Denmark's players' union and the DBU over a new collective agreement regarding commercial rights. Players from the original squad — including Christian Eriksen and Kasper Schmeichel — were sent back to their clubs on Monday.

Denmark plays Wales in a UEFA Nations League group game on Sunday.

"We must field teams in the two international matches to avoid millions in fines and possible exclusion of the national team for several years," said Kim Hallberg, the DBU elite manager. "On behalf of the DBU and Danish football, I am pleased that John Faxe Jensen has taken the hard task of being coach for both matches."

Jensen, a member of Denmark's European Championship-winning team in 1992, said he was helping out to "mitigate the negative consequences."

"Where we are now," Jensen said, "I see only losers in the conflict, and Danish football loses most of all."

The previous collective agreement between the players and the association expired on July 31 and the two parties haven't been able to agree on a new one.

The union says players want sponsorship deals made by the association to continue to focus on the team and not individual players. The association said it has offered improved terms and met a "large number of the players' wishes in the commercial areas," adding that the current situation was "serious and annoying."

"We need to solve this conflict now," Eriksen said, "not just dig the trenches deeper."

The players are offering to extend the previous contract for another month to allow for more negotiations.

"Together we enter the deal and we all save the face of Danish football," the playmaker added. "We are right here and we want to play football for Denmark as always."

Last year, Denmark's women's team signed a four-year collective bargaining agreement with the DBU, ending a dispute that saw the cancellation of a World Cup qualifier.

Associated Press
NEWS
Jensen named temporary Hareide replacement as unknown...
RELATED STORY
Eriksen calls for truce in Denmark row that could lead to...
RELATED STORY
Salah's tweet shows dispute with Egypt soccer not over
RELATED STORY
Salah tweet shows his dispute with Egypt soccer is not over
RELATED STORY
Peru, Denmark ride unbeaten runs into World Cup clash
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: Denmark Squad Preview, Fixtures, Where to...
RELATED STORY
Modric in Real Madrid's UEFA Super Cup squad amid Inter...
RELATED STORY
Ramos: Spain are 'together' amid Lopetegui drama
RELATED STORY
'Very positive' Lascelles-Ritchie clash shows Newcastle...
RELATED STORY
Denmark coach says team 'will attack more' against Croatia
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Featured Matches
FA Cup 2018-19
Today CHA LEE 12:15 AM Charnock Richard vs Leek Town
Today PET STA 12:15 AM Peterborough Sports vs Stamford
Today SUN CLI 12:15 AM Sunderland RCA vs Clitheroe
Today SEL KEN 12:15 AM Selby Town vs Kendal Town
Today MOS OSS 12:15 AM Mossley vs Ossett United
Today RAM KID 12:15 AM Ramsbottom United vs Kidsgrove Athletic
Today SQU DRO 12:15 AM Squires Gate vs Droylsden
Today CHA WED 12:15 AM Chasetown vs Wednesfield
Today CLE LOU 12:15 AM Cleethorpes Town vs Loughborough University
Tomorrow RUS CRA 12:15 AM Rusthall vs Cray Wanderers
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Bundesliga 2018-19
Ligue 1
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us