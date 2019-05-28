Depay: I do not want to be at Lyon forever

Lyon forward Memphis Depay

Memphis Depay has no intention of spending the rest of his career at Lyon after outlining his frustration with his team-mates' mentality.

The Netherlands international joined Lyon from Manchester United in January 2017 and has got his career back on track in France following his disappointing 18-month spell in the Premier League.

Depay has played a direct part in 52 goals in his two full Ligue 1 campaigns, earning him links with a number of teams.

And, after admitting in January that he would like to join an elite European club - one of Real Madrid, Barcelona, Chelsea, Manchester City, Paris Saint-Germain or Bayern Munich - the 25-year-old has reiterated his desire to leave Lyon.

"I have always been frank about my club Lyon. About not seeing the club as my end station. Is there anything strange about that? It would only be strange if, at the age of 25, I would say that I want to play with Lyon forever," Depay told Dutch publication AD.

"Other football players may not dare say anything, but I am always honest about my ambitions."

Depay is rumoured to have been involved in a training ground bust-up last month and the Dutchman admits to being disappointed by the lack of commitment shown by some of his colleagues this season.

"I set the bar high in everything I do. That is why this season I was annoyed by how people sometimes trained at Lyon," he said. "Not because the players are not good, but because the mentality was not good.

"Exercises are always performed at the highest possible level with the Dutch national team, but with my club this wasn't always the case this season. I couldn't handle that well, but that doesn't mean I'm leaving Lyon, right?

"Next season there are always new challenges. People sometimes talk as if I have already said goodbye, but I still have a contract. The supporters do not have to be afraid. I will give everything for Lyon until the last day that I play there."