Deportes Tolima vs Puerto Cabello Prediction and Betting Tips | June 27, 2023 

Deportes Tolima welcome Puerto Cabello to the Estadio Manuel Murillo Toro for a matchday six fixture in the Copa Sudamericana on Tuesday (June 27).

The hosts have not been in action since a harrowing 5-0 defeat at Sao Paulo three weeks ago. Jonathan Calleri opened the scoring in the 28th minute, while Caio Paulista added a brace to guide the Brazilians to a comprehensive win.

Puerto, meanwhile, have not been in action since losing 2-1 at Argentine side Tigre. Brian Luciatti and Blas Armoa scored in either half to give their side a two-goal lead, while Danny Perez scored a late consolation from the spot in injury time.

The defeat left the Venezuelans rooted to the bottom of Group D, and they are yet to register their first points after five games. Deportes, meanwhile, sit in third spot on five points. Both sides have already been eliminated from qualification reckoning.

Deportes Tolima vs Puerto Cabello Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Deportes claimed a 2-0 away win in the reverse fixture in April.

Four of Puerto's last five games across competitions have produced at least three goals.

Deportes' win in the reverse fixture is the only one they have managed in 12 games across competitions.

Four of Deportes' last five home games actoss competitions have had goals at both ends.

Puerto have conceded at least twice in four of their last five away games across competitions.

Deportes Tolima vs Puerto Cabello Prediction

There's nothing on the line for both sides, having already been eliminated from the Sudamericana. Despite being a dead rubber, both sides will want to register a positive result to inject some much-needed confidence following a poor run of form across fronts.

Puerto are yet to register any point and have scored just once in five games, highlighting their struggles in the tournament. Deportes, for their part, have not been much better, with just one win in 12 games. However, the hosts should to do enough to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Deportes 2-1 Puerto

Deportes Tolima vs Puerto Cabello Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Deportes to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Deportes to score over 1.5 goals

Poll : 0 votes