Derby boss Lampard to return to Chelsea in EFL Cup

Derby County boss Frank Lampard

Derby County manager Frank Lampard will return to Chelsea in the fourth round of the EFL Cup.

The Chelsea great masterminded a penalty shoot-out success at Manchester United on Tuesday, knocking out former Blues mentor Jose Mourinho, and he will now head back to Stamford Bridge.

The pick of the fixtures sees Derby, ninth in the Championship under Lampard, travelling to unbeaten Premier League high-flyers Chelsea in the week commencing October 29.

Another enticing clash sees West Ham host Tottenham, having sensationally knocked their rivals out at this stage of last season's competition.

Defending champions Manchester City have an all-Premier League meeting with Fulham, while last term's runners-up Arsenal host third-tier Blackpool.

Bournemouth and Leicester City both have home ties, with the latter facing Everton or Southampton.

The Blues have been drawn at home to Frank Lampard's Derby County in the fourth round of the #CarabaoCup ! pic.twitter.com/ZB8HAyPEuf — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) September 29, 2018

EFL Cup round four draw in full:

Manchester City v Fulham

Bournemouth v Norwich City

Arsenal v Blackpool

Leicester City v Everton or Southampton

West Ham v Tottenham

Middlesbrough v Crystal Palace

Chelsea v Derby County

Burton Albion v Nottingham Forest