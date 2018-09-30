Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Derby boss Lampard to return to Chelsea in EFL Cup

Omnisport
NEWS
News
153   //    30 Sep 2018, 01:58 IST
Frank Lampard
Derby County boss Frank Lampard

Derby County manager Frank Lampard will return to Chelsea in the fourth round of the EFL Cup.

The Chelsea great masterminded a penalty shoot-out success at Manchester United on Tuesday, knocking out former Blues mentor Jose Mourinho, and he will now head back to Stamford Bridge.

The pick of the fixtures sees Derby, ninth in the Championship under Lampard, travelling to unbeaten Premier League high-flyers Chelsea in the week commencing October 29.

Another enticing clash sees West Ham host Tottenham, having sensationally knocked their rivals out at this stage of last season's competition.

Defending champions Manchester City have an all-Premier League meeting with Fulham, while last term's runners-up Arsenal host third-tier Blackpool.

Bournemouth and Leicester City both have home ties, with the latter facing Everton or Southampton.

 

EFL Cup round four draw in full:

Manchester City v Fulham
Bournemouth v Norwich City
Arsenal v Blackpool
Leicester City v Everton or Southampton
West Ham v Tottenham
Middlesbrough v Crystal Palace
Chelsea v Derby County
Burton Albion v Nottingham Forest

Topics you might be interested in:
Arsenal Chelsea Manchester City
Omnisport
NEWS
Liverpool to host Chelsea in EFL Cup, Mourinho to duel...
RELATED STORY
Lampard: Derby can't afford to sign Terry
RELATED STORY
EFL Cup: West Ham win 8-0 as Hazard dumps out Liverpool
RELATED STORY
Chelsea Vs Arsenal: How Chelsea could lineup for the...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19 key fixtures: First Manchester...
RELATED STORY
Chelsea are not title contenders yet, claims Sarri
RELATED STORY
The London derby: Chelsea vs Arsenal Preview 
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts as Chelsea beat Liverpool in the EFL Cup
RELATED STORY
3 Things Arsenal need to do to win against Chelsea
RELATED STORY
4 things learnt from Chelsea v Arsenal game
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us