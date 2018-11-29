×
Derby's Johnson charged over Allen clash

Omnisport
NEWS
News
38   //    29 Nov 2018, 23:55 IST
Bradley Johnson
Derby County's Bradley Johnson clashes with Joe Allen of Stoke City

Derby County midfielder Bradley Johnson has been charged with violent conduct by the Football Association (FA) after a clash with Stoke City's Joe Allen.

The two players came together in a melee sparked by a terrible tackle by Peter Etebo on Derby defender Richard Keogh, which saw the Stoke player dismissed.

Television replays of the incident in Wednesday's game appeared to show Johnson biting Allen on the neck, but the Wales international has denied that was the case.

"It might look a certain way but he hasn't bit me," Allen said. "He might have got a little bit of the shirt but nothing that I'm worried about and I don't think it should go any further that that."

Both players were booked by referee Darren England following their clash but the FA confirmed on Thursday further action will be taken against Johnson.

"It is alleged that the standard punishment of three matches that would otherwise apply is clearly insufficient," an FA statement said.

"Johnson has until 18:00 GMT on Friday November 30 2018 to respond to the charge."

Despite being down to 10 men, Stoke beat manager Gary Rowett's old club Derby 2-1 with Tom Ince scoring a 64th-minute winner.

