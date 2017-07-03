Derby seal signing of Liverpool defender Wisdom

After adding Curtis Davies, Derby County have completed the signing of Andre Wisdom to further boost their defensive ranks.

03 Jul 2017

Andre Wisdom, Liverpool

Derby County have completed the signing of Andre Wisdom from Liverpool in a deal reportedly worth £4.5million, with the defender penning a four-year contract.

The Championship side confirmed last month they had struck a deal with Liverpool and agreed personal terms with the player.

And Derby sealed a deal for Wisdom on Monday after he successfully completed a medical, the 24-year-old following Curtis Davies to become the club's second signing of the close-season.

Wisdom made 38 appearances on loan with Derby in 2013-14 and also had temporary spells with West Brom and Norwich City before spending last season with Red Bull Salzburg.

"I knew I was going to leave Liverpool and it was just a case of when and where to," Wisdom told Derby's website.

"Even though I had time remaining on my contract it was about finding the right fit.

"Everyone knows that I love Derby so I think this is a great time to make this move."

He added: "To be honest, Derby does feel like home. When I was here before we had a great season and we were unlucky at the end not to go up, but aside from the play-off final everything clicked and we all enjoyed it.

"I feel that I played the best season of my professional career here before. Even after I left Derby and went elsewhere, I don't think I was playing the kind of football that I was during that loan spell.

"It's good to be back and I hope I can replicate what I did before this time around."

Wisdom made 14 Premier League appearances for Liverpool between 2012 and 2013, before his loan stints began.