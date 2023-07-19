Derry City vs HB Prediction and Betting Tips | July 20, 2023 

Derry City welcome HB Torshavn to the Brandywell Stadium for the second leg of the UEFA Europa Conference League first qualifying round on Thursday (July 20).

The tie is firmly in the balance, with the first leg ending in a goalless stalemate in the Faroe Islands last week. The winner of this tie face Kups in the second qualifying round.

Derry City vs HB Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Last week's clash was the first meeting between the two sides.

Five of Derry's last six games across competitions have produced less than three goals.

Derry are unbeaten in six home games across competitions, winning four and scoring at least twice in each win,

HB are winless in four games, having won the previous five.

Nine of Torshavn's last 12 games across competitions have seen at least one team fail to score.

Derry have been eliminated in the first qualifying round in their last five European campaigns.

Neither side have made the group stage of a European club competition.

Derry City vs HB Prediction

Derry would have felt disappointed not to have gotten a win in the first leg, but the Candy Stripes have another shot at victory, this time in front of their fans. The Northern Irish outfit are the favourites to emerge triumphant, and their six-game unbeaten streak in front of their fans could be an added source of motivation.

However, HB are not to be taken for granted, as they proved their pedigree in the first leg. They also upset Israeli giants Maccabi Haifa in a qualifier a few years ago, highlighting their propensity to register upsets.

Derry have been eliminated in the first round in their last five European campaigns but could be on the verge of winning a European tie for the first time. Expect them to claim a comfortable win and also keep a clean sheet.

Prediction: Derry City 2-0 HB

Derry City vs HB Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Derry to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Derry to score over 1.5 goals