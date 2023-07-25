Derry vs KuPS Prediction and Betting Tips | July 27, 2023 

Derry City FC host KuPS at the Brandywell Stadium on Thursday (July 27) in the first leg of the UEFA Europa Conference League second qualifying round.

The Northern Irish side overcame HB Torshavn in the last round, albeit narrowly. After a goalless stalemate in the Faroe Islands, Derry beat the minnows 1-0 at home. Sadou Diallo's 23rd-minute strike was enough to secure the win and advance to the next round.

On Sunday, the Candystripes added more wind to their sails with a stunning 3-0 vanquish of Athlone Town in the first round of the FAI Cup. They will hope to build on that momentum and qualify for their first European tournament since the 2006-07 UEFA Cup, now called the UEFA Europa League.

KuPS, meanwhile, are in the midst of their 2023 season in the Veikkausliiga. With 32 points after 17 games, the Canaries are in second place in the standings, trailing leaders SJK by three points.

Their current form has been patchy, though, going winless in three games. KuPS got knocked out of the Suomen Cup quarterfinals by IFK Mariehamn on penalties, followed by a loss and a draw in the league to VPS and Inter Turku respectively.

If the Finnish outfit are to reach their first major finals in 33 years, it's imperative for them to improve their form.

Derry vs KuPS Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first meeting between the two teams.

KuPS are winless in three games.

The visitors have played 14 qualifying games in the Europa Conference League but haven't reached the group stage yet.

KuPS have won six of their 14 qualifying games in the Europa Conference League, losing thrice.

KuPS have not scored in three of their last four away games in the Conference League qualifiers.

Derry have won just one of their last five games in European qualifiers.

Derry vs KuPS Prediction

Derry have kept a clean sheet in three games and will rely on their stoic backline to bail themselves out. KuPS, meanwhile, are going through a rough patch, and their record away from home in Europe has been poor lately, suggesting a narrow win for the hosts.

Prediction: Derry 1-0 KuPS

Derry vs KuPS Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Derry

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No