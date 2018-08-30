Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Deschamps keeps France World Cup squad for Nations League

Associated Press
NEWS
News
186   //    30 Aug 2018, 20:47 IST
AP Image

PARIS (AP) — France coach Didier Deschamps has kept faith with the players who won the World Cup for upcoming UEFA Nations League matches.

With the exception of goalkeeper Steve Mandanda, who is injured, Deschamps named an unchanged 23-man squad from the tournament in Russia.

France is away to Germany on Sept. 6 and then hosts the Netherlands three days later at Stade de France.

"For me it's logical. Steve would also have been here if he wasn't injured," Deschamps said on Thursday. "This doesn't mean the team won't change. Things can also change over the next few games."

Veteran Adil Rami was a surprise choice, having announced his international retirement after France beat Croatia 4-2 in the World Cup final on July 15.

"He didn't hesitate for one second," Deschamps said, explaining that the 32-year-old center half changed his mind when asked to come back. "He's still at an age where he's competitive."

Marseille playmaker Dimitri Payet, however, was left out.

Payet, who was among France's best players at the European Championship two years ago, missed the World Cup after injuring a thigh in the Europa League final.

"The door's not shut for Dimitri," Deschamps said, offering encouragement. "Dimitri was very important for us during Euro 2016 ... I'm sure he's still very attached to the France jersey."

Deschamps warned his players about getting carried away by their newfound status as World Cup champions.

"Nothing beats winning the World Cup. France has a status (so) beating France now carries more weight," Deschamps said. "We have to maintain these high demands. If anything, we have more obligations now, because the expectation level is going to be higher. People will look at (the players) in a different way."

___

France:

Goalkeepers: Hugo Lloris (Tottenham), Benoit Costil (Marseille), Alphonse Areola (Paris Saint-Germain).

Defenders: Djibril Sidibe (Monaco), Benjamin Pavard (Stuttgart), Samuel Umtiti (Barcelona), Raphael Varane (Real Madrid), Presnel Kimpembe (Paris Saint-Germain), Adil Rami (Marseille), Benjamin Mendy (Manchester City), Lucas Hernandez (Atletico Madrid).

Midfielders: Paul Pogba (Manchester United), Corentin Tolisso (Bayern Munich), Blaise Matuidi (Juventus), N'Golo Kante (Chelsea), Steven N'Zonzi (Sevilla).

Forwards: Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid), Olivier Giroud (Chelsea), Kylian Mbappe (Paris Saint-Germain), Ousmane Dembele (Barcelona), Florian Thauvin (Marseille), Nabil Fekir (Lyon), Thomas Lemar (Atletico Madrid).

