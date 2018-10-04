×
Deschamps not worried about Pogba amid Mourinho speculation

Omnisport
NEWS
News
33   //    04 Oct 2018, 20:27 IST
Paul Pogba
Manchester United and France star Paul Pogba

Didier Deschamps has no concerns about Paul Pogba amid reports the France midfielder's relationship with Jose Mourinho has broken down.

Pogba was a key player as Les Bleus won the World Cup at Russia 2018, scoring in the 4-2 defeat of Croatia in the final.

Although Pogba has netted four goals in all competitions for Manchester United this season, he was stripped of the vice-captaincy by Mourinho, who denied a training ground row between the pair, while the midfielder has since claimed he has been banned by the club from speaking to the media.

Joining France on international duty for a friendly against Iceland and a Nations League clash with Germany will give Pogba a break from United and Deschamps - who won FIFA's Best Men's Coach award last month - feels the change of scenery will be welcome.

"I'm not worried at all and I'm not Jose Mourinho," Deschamps said on Thursday. 

"I do not want to interfere in their affairs, everything is clear with Paul, you have to balance things out. 

"The setting is different when they find themselves in the French team."

Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele is included in Deschamps' squad, but the coach warned the 21-year-old to stay focused.

"Ousmane has had a good start to the season with Barca," Deschamps said. "He is decisive and scores a lot of goals, he has to gain in consistency.

"It's up to him to be aware of all the demands of high level football, and I do not think he is fully aware of it."

France have recalled defensive trio Mamadou Sakho, Kurt Zouma and Lucas Digne while uncapped 21-year-old Lyon midfielder Tanguy Ndombele could make his international debut.

Contact Us Advertise with Us