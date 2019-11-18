Deschamps pays tribute to France players after reaching personal milestone

France coach Didier Deschamps

Didier Deschamps paid tribute to his players after taking charge of France for the 100th time in Sunday's 2-0 win away to Albania.

France – who were already assured of Euro 2020 qualification – eased to victory in Tirana, with Antoine Griezmann setting up Corentin Tolisso for the opener before then scoring himself.

Victory ensured Les Bleus finish top of Group H and allowed coach Deschamps to celebrate his milestone at the helm in fitting fashion.

However, the national team boss shifted focus on to the players when asked about reaching the landmark.

He told TF1: "I've been touched by what people have said about my 100th game.

"I'm dependent on the players and some of them have been with me from the start of the journey, helping France get very good results along the way.

Job done!



A comfortable victory for Les Bleus on the night rounds out a successful #EURO2020 qualifying campaign and our final game of the year!

"There's personal pride, but most of all I'm proud of my players and their spirit."

Tolisso's opener was the Bayern Munich midfielder's first international goal and he put it down to a pre-match pep talk with himself.

"I'm very proud to have scored my first international goal and very happy," Tolisso said.

"I said to myself before the game that I needed to make a run from a free-kick and that if the ball was going to come to me then so be it.

"I made the run and the ball came to me and it paid off."