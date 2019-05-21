×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Deschamps rejects Juventus speculation

Omnisport
NEWS
News
40   //    21 May 2019, 19:42 IST
Didier Deschamps
France head coach Didier Deschamps

Didier Deschamps says his future remains with France amid speculation he is wanted as the next Juventus head coach.

The Serie A champions have begun searching for a replacement for Massimiliano Allegri, after it was announced he will leave at the end of the season.

Deschamps, who led France to World Cup glory in Russia last year, is reportedly among the contenders for the role.

But at a news conference on Tuesday, the 50-year-old dismissed speculation he could return to Juve, where he was in charge for the 2006-07 season.

"It's a kind question... What am I going to say?" Deschamps told reporters.

"The situation is clear today: my mind, my energy is focused on qualifying for the Euros, and I hope France will play in that Euros.

"It's very clear, even if it's always nice to hear that big clubs are talking about me, and Juventus are among them.

"But my near future is the French team. There are no doors to open - it's crystal clear."

Advertisement

Kylian Mbappe's future has also been making headlines after the France striker hinted he was considering leaving Paris-Saint Germain.

Mbappe was reportedly a target for Real Madrid a year ago and the 20-year-old is again being linked with the LaLiga giants after suggesting he was keen on a "new project".

"Surprised… In today's world, nothing surprises me," Deschamps said when asked about Mbappe's comments. "Information is leaking all the time.

"I'm not used to commenting on what players are saying, whether they are in my team or not. I'll have a chance to talk to Kylian, as happened during our previous gatherings and like I do with other players.

"It is what it is: one day it's him, one day it's someone else. Of course, when it's Kylian, it becomes bigger and more important."

Advertisement
Guardiola, Mourinho, Deschamps - who could replace Allegri at Juventus?
RELATED STORY
3 Managers who can replace Allegri at Juventus
RELATED STORY
Juventus Transfer News: Cristiano Ronaldo blamed for Paulo Dybala's unhappiness by agent 
RELATED STORY
Barca talk will not affect underrated Griezmann - Deschamps
RELATED STORY
Allegri backs Juventus to choose 'great' successor
RELATED STORY
Lionel Messi urges Barcelona to sign Juventus target, €150m-rated Serie A defender prefers Manchester United over PSG and more Serie A news: 4 May 2019 
RELATED STORY
Juventus' greatest XI of all-time
RELATED STORY
Sergio Ramos prefers Serie A duo over Matthijs de Ligt at Real Madrid, Manchester United closing in on signing two Juventus stars and more Serie A news: 14 May 2019
RELATED STORY
Juventus News: Massimiliano Allegri to leave the club at the end of the season
RELATED STORY
Ancelotti happy at Napoli amid Juventus links
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us